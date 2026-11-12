After British singer defends Russell Brand, his shows are canceled

Icicle Works singer Ian McNabb had several of his shows canceled after he defended disgraced comedian Russell Brand, who was convicted of rape.

arguing that women “throwing themselves” at celebrities like Brand bear some responsibility for the consequences.

“I know people who were in his orbit and girls were throwing themselves at him every night,” McNabb wrote. “If that happened to me I know what I’d do. ”The Liverpool native started the year by recording a cover version of the REM song “South Central Rain” with that band’s co-founder Peter Buck.

Also read Russell Brand Jailed for Ten and a Half Years After Rape Conviction

“If you want to hang out with the artist don’t cry when you’re in the picture,” his post continued. “All the chicks who turn up at these situations know exactly what’s going on. ”before disappearing from the web.

Advertisement

“The ones who decided they were done badly to — ten years after the event — are the worst,” he said.saying two of McNabb’s upcoming shows in Scotland, as well as a Northern England gig, were being nixed. “I hate cancelling gigs, and it’s the first time in my career that I’ve had to do it, but not only can I not defend Ian McNabb’s disgraceful social media comments in support of Russell Brand, as a husband and a father of a young daughter, I simply can’t work with him moving forward,” the organizer wrote.

Renegade Communications said McNabb’s representatives and the venues where he was booked are on the same page. The organizer said more shows are expected to be canceled because of the singer’s comments.have expressed sympathy over his predicament. The “Arthur” star maintains his innocence.