La Verkin resident Cherie Santiago mobilized local businesses and volunteers to raise over $220,000 in relief funds after back-to-back floods struck Hurricane.

Drawing on her own childhood experience surviving the 1994 Northridge earthquake, La Verkin resident Cherie Santiago mobilized local businesses and volunteers to raise over $220,000 in relief funds after back-to-back floods struck Hurricane.

She formed Routes and Roots, a nonprofit, to organize relief and gather funds.began entering the homes of Hurricane residents in August, Cherie Santiago knew firsthand what it was like to be displaced.

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"The '94 earthquake in Northridge hit my community, and we couldn't live in our house for a good two months because the walls were fractured and the chimneys had fallen down," she said. "We didn't have gas. We didn't have water for a good couple of weeks. Electricity wasn't on for a few weeks.

And then just trying to rebuild everything in the house that had been destroyed took a while.

" Santiago lives in La Verkin, a neighboring town to Hurricane in southern Utah, and the flooding affected neighbors she had grown close to over the past 20 years. She reached out to local businesses she had worked with to gather relief funds, but without a formal nonprofit to offer tax incentives, she struggled to secure larger donations.

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"Businesses can only spend so much and only give so much before it gets to a point where you're like, 'Well, I'm not actually getting a benefit out of this; I'm just losing money,'" she said. "I was thinking and overthinking and dreaming, going, 'There's got to be a better way we can do this while involving the businesses and the community. '" Santiago eventually arranged for donations to be funneled through an existing nonprofit.

Following that initial August flood, $200,000 was raised and used to rebuild damaged homes. , expecting it would take six months to a year to secure official status — all while hoping another disaster wouldn't strike in the meantime. Drawing on her own childhood experience surviving the 1994 Northridge earthquake, La Verkin resident Cherie Santiago mobilized local businesses and volunteers to raise over $220,000 in relief funds after back-to-back floods struck Hurricane.

That second round of flooding hit on Oct. 22, causing significantly more damage and prompting officials to declare a state of emergency. Just three days before the storm, Santiago received a letter from the IRS stating that her 501 application had been approved.

"I was overwhelmed, going, 'Wow, that's amazing that it's already been approved,'" she said. "'I could start doing stuff right away with this. ' And then the flood hit, and I was like, 'Well, here we go. ' So it kind of hit the ground running really fast.

" Santiago formed a board of directors for Routes and Roots and resumed gathering funds and recruiting local businesses to donate time and supplies. This time, she was doing it while navigating a recent job loss after being let go from a 15-year career as an event manager. Still, her background in event planning proved pivotal in organizing relief efforts during both floods, alongside her memories of being displaced as a teenager.

" I had to sleep in my car with my dog, while attending high school," she said. "You learn how to just go with the flow and learn how to be disheveled, but you learn to lean on your community and neighbors. "When I went down there to help out in the first flood , I noticed that everybody was in the houses working, but nobody was standing back going, 'OK, how are we going to clean up this mess later?

'" she added. "Cleaning out the water and the mud is the immediate, obvious solution, but then there's more. " During the first and second floods, Santiago created a Google Doc for locals to sign up to deliver meals and sort through donations. She found homeowners willing to offer shelter and local hotels willing to provide discounted rooms.

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Working alongside other charities to supply food and necessities, she raised an additional $20,000 following the second flood. Drawing on her own childhood experience surviving the 1994 Northridge earthquake, La Verkin resident Cherie Santiago mobilized local businesses and volunteers to raise over $220,000 in relief funds after back-to-back floods struck Hurricane.

Drawing on her own childhood experience surviving the 1994 Northridge earthquake, La Verkin resident Cherie Santiago mobilized local businesses and volunteers to raise over $220,000 in relief funds after back-to-back floods struck Hurricane. "While we're glad that state and federal funding has come in to help fix roads and maybe the wash and all this other stuff, it doesn't help the community rebuild their homes," Santiago said.

"Nobody talks about how fast mold grows, and when you miss one spot, it's devastating all over again in a whole different way. " Working closely with residents, charities and businesses reaffirmed her appreciation for Hurricane and the surrounding area. "I already knew our community was awesome," she said. "I didn't grow up here, but I found a home.

I found a really cool base of community here. That's, I think, what community is about, and that's why I called my nonprofit Routes and Roots — because of the routes that we navigate and then the roots that we grow and hopefully spread.

" As the mud dries, the dust settles and homes are repaired, Santiago said she wants to stay ahead of the next community or individual need by continuing to grow Routes and Roots. "The goal is to be able to have a base and keep growing, keep getting money donated so that if something like this happens again, we're not starting off at square one," she said, adding that she also hopes to assist residents facing other difficult life events.

"My hope is to be able to help the community, and I'm so thankful that the community trusted me," she added. "We'll see what happens. If nothing else happens and the charity doesn't ever go to fruition, at least I was able to help right now, and that's cool.

"The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written. Charges: Employee used Intermountain Health card for $83K worth of personal expenses