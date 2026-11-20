After a trying season, The Traitors: New Blood finale gives us a worthy ending and victory

Sign up for The A.V. The season’s troubles have been well-documented in this very space: a sluggish middle stretch, a cast the edit never quite brought into focus, and a central figure in Victor whose rightness withered into repetition.

The cumulative effect was a show slowly testing the patience of the people most inclined to love it. The two-part finale, “I’m Fighting Till The End” and “Who Do You Truly Trust,” arrived less as an event to anticipate than as a finish line to limp toward. But, remarkably, all is not lost.

Also read ‘The Traitors: New Blood’ Renewed For Season 2 At NBC

Although it takes its sweet time getting there, the long-awaited finale pulls off a climactic final roundtable and an emotional ending that may actually resonate well after this season signs off for good. More importantly, it finally,Part one takes off right after last week’s mission, and Clyde wastes no time airing out his newfound suspicions ofbased on heavy footsteps he heard while blindfolded.

Meanwhile, there seems to also be a brewing plan to vote for Traitor Katie amongst the larger group. The turret, as it stands, is up against a wall. Luckily for them, there’s still one player in the castle who can very easily catch some deflected heat without causing much suspicion: Jay. Shane hatches a plan to put him in the hotseat to move any suspicion off him.

Luckily for him, he barely has to lift a finger by the time the roundtable commences. Victor immediately lays into Jay by shining a light on his super distracting behavior, which we witnessed more prominently in the first half of the season.

He also, understandably, points toward his conspicuous voting pattern, which did often align with the other proven Traitors. On one hand, this does feel like chickens coming home to roost.

On the other hand, these chickens feel mighty late, considering how little the show kept that thread alive in the weeks since the episode “Wake Of The Living Dead. ” Despite the circumstantial evidence, the case against Jay is fairly reasonable—it’s just arriving at the last possible moment, which looks overtly convenient. Clyde actually manages to call this out, hypothesizing that the Traitors could have been keeping Jay around as fodder for this very moment.

He also mentions his suspicions of Shane and Katie, noting that Katie’s inexplicable inability to solve her own puzzle looked suspicious. The problem, as we are well aware by now, isn’t his aim. Katie and Shane are most definitely Traitors. The problem, unfortunately, is his lack of conviction while making these arguments during what has to be his most substantial moment at the roundtable.

Rather than present them with any urgency, his uncertainty bubbles to the surface, making it all too easy for Victor to resume command of the conversation and cement his attack on Jay. Jay fires back at Victor, which feels like a losing battle after the latter managed to successfully nail down two Traitors. The vote, ultimately, confirms as much. Aside from Jay, the vote against him is unanimous.

This, by the way, includes Clyde, who for some reason, doesn’t even stick by his own convictions and goes with the crowd. Jay then takes his place in the Circle Of Truth, makes his Faithful reveal as overblown as possible, and exits the castle. He is also the last banished person who gets to reveal their status on the way out. From now on, the Faithfuls are flying blind.

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Clyde vows to use his remaining time in the castle guiding all remaining suspicion to Katie and Shane. Only fractionally humbled, Victor starts to consider that his turret-dwelling crush, Katie, might just be a Traitor, and you can almost witness his dreams of a happily ever after drain from his body. If romance can’t survive a fragile castle packed with deception and murder, is love even real?

Meanwhile, Katie and Shane, feeling the heat, begin to sow seeds of doubt amongst the remaining men, determining that turning Wyatt and Victor on each other should be light work. In the final turret meeting, the Traitors weigh their very slim options for murder. With Wyatt and Abbey possessing shields, the remaining choices are Victor, Clyde, and Kriste.

Breakfast the next morning confirms that the obvious choice here is also the final verdict: With suspicions against Kriste and Victor still lingering, Clyde is murdered before he has a chance to change that. And so remains the surviving players: Kriste, Abbey, Wyatt, Victor, and Traitors Katie and Shane. Longtime fans can likely guess the vibe of the final mission.

Production re-ups their helicopter rental, lugs the last remaining explosives out of storage, and lobs some trivia at players while they’re a few thousand feet or so above water. The players have to work together to answer a few questions and recover the last remaining gold.

It’s perhaps exciting for first-time viewers—it’s certainly a departure from the haunted cabins and graveyard shenanigans that have defined the missions this season—but for returning fans this is likely just a repetitive but necessary bit of final business before we learn the total of the winning pot. In the end, the players learn that a final total of $246,300 is at stake, and they have mere seconds to celebrate before they realize that they still have to sniff out who among them is a snake.

Part two, “Who Do You Truly Trust,” is where the season finally locates what’s been missing for a while: consequences that actually stick. And fittingly, the man to feel them most is the one who’s spent episodes being right and insufferable about it in equal measure.

Victor, seeing the prize money within grasp, decides the smart play is to loop Wyatt and Shane in on his shield shenanigans, the brief disinformation campaign where he told Kriste and Abbey that Shane was the one secretly holding a shield. He sees purging his ostensibly minor sins as an opportunity to win cleanly alongside his closest allies, but he clearly doesn’t consider how this choice could have seriously jeopardized their game or hurt them in any way.

In fact, when Wyatt, visibly wounded, asks Victor why he chose to only inform Shane that he had the shield, effectively boxing him out of any sort of strategy, Victor bluntly replies, “doesn’t matter. ” But damnit, itmatter, and the dismissal lands exactly as you’d expect on a man who already feels like an afterthought in his own alliance.

It is a small, careless cruelty, the kind Victor has never once registered as cruelty, and it is all the permission Wyatt needs. Still harboring his own suspicions of Kriste, Wyatt does the one thing Victor cannot afford: he takes the entire story straight to her. Kriste immediately turns into the town crier and runs to spread the news that Victor is a lying POS.

Now the entire castle is alerted, and the energy for the final roundtable is set. Victor, of course, doesn’t immediately catch the rancid energy of the table and decides to kick things off by not only naming Kriste and Katie as the remaining Traitors, but also claiming that he’s played the game honestly.

Katie lays down an Oscar-winning guilt trip, which barely has room to breathe before Kriste, rightfully venomous, calls Victor a liar and opens the door for the group to finally address the issue with the shield. No emotion is spared here. Wyatt is openly gutted by the betrayal. Abbey is appalled by Victor’s intentional misdirection after he tried to pin the shield on Shane.

Kriste is clearly furious and Katie and Shane are smart enough to remain relatively silent while the table implodes. For a moment, it looks like Victor is finally up against the ropes after dodging conviction all season. That is, until Kriste, still fighting for her life, says “If y’all believe him, you get exactly what you deserve. ” Is the ire justified?

Absolutely. Condemning the group in a game of blind guessing, however, is not, and the sharpness of that decree is enough to turn a few heads her way in a round where suspicion is already at her feet. Which leads to the vote. Katie and Kriste vote for Victor while the rest vote for Kriste.

Kriste is banished, unable to clear her name, and Victor remains, against every single odd stacked against him, indestructible. The entire season culminates in one final moment of indictment: the Fire of Truth. By this time, the suspicion against Katie is at a fevered pitch. Shane, hoping to end the game alongside his fellow Traitor, is faced with the decision of sticking by her or leaving her behind.

With no room for further discussion or strategizing, we finally get to see how each player navigates this game individually, without swaying, further debate, or hiding behind groupthink. It’s an inherently buzzy moment and with the anticipation rising, it’s actually pretty easy to forget the more disappointing aspects of the season, at least for a moment.

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Each player is given a set of colored sandbags that they will toss in the fire to decide whether to end the game or continue banishing . This vote has to be unanimous—if even one person votes to banish, then the game continues. The first round is a unanimous vote to continue banishing, as tradition across the franchise has long determined.

Katie votes for Victor, but the rest of the castle is clear, with Shane joining the rest of the group to vote her out. And just like that, the most effective Traitor of the season meets her end. Katie earned her due after playing a genuinely sharp game beneath all that warmth.

She outlasted every original member of the turret not only by being observant and nimble, but also by being the last person anyone had the heart to suspect, weaponizing her own likability into a kind of armor. When the walls finally closed in, it wasn’t because she was sloppy, but because to a group that mostly struggled to suss out killers among them, she was seemingly the last stone unturned.

She leaves as the rareWith Katie gone, the remaining four, Victor, Shane, Wyatt, and Abbey, are all, as far as the castle knows, Faithfuls who have survived the gauntlet. Now they have to decide whether to end the game and split the pot or keep banishing. Shane and Victor vote to end it. Wyatt and Abbey vote to keep going.

And so the knives come out one more time. This is where Victor’s whole season catches up with him at last. Having spent the finale playing the game with high-octane intensity, he finds the table turning on him in near-unison: Shane, Wyatt, and Abbey all write his name down, and the man who could not be killed all season is finally, unceremoniously, banished one vote shy of the end. There is definitely a grim comedy to it.

Victor was right about almost everything and yet, he still goes home anyway, undone not by a bad read but by his own hubris. That said, like Katie, if he’s able to actually learn from this experience, he could easily come back even more formidable than he started. And then there were three—Shane, Wyatt, and Abbey—with a decision to make. They vote, again, on whether to end it.

This time it is unanimous: three green flames, bringing the game to an end. These three well-liked, decent people have made it together, and the rapturous joy on two of their faces is made painfully complicated by the unforgettable blend of relief and unmitigated guilt on the other. Shane has officially won, and his tortured expression in response to that is enough to break your heart.

Abbey and Wyatt reveal their Faithful status, sure that they’ve crossed the finish line successfully. Then Shane drops the bomb, and the grief is immediate. Abbey and Wyatt are obviously crushed, and Shane looks absolutely gutted to have to deliver this news. It’s a really stark reminder that in the end, everyone that plays, regardless of whether they wear the treacherous cloak or not, is a human being who had to make impossible choices to reach this point.

And after watching Shane play a truly Faithful game until he simply couldn’t anymore, the last thing fans of Shane want to see is his big moment burdened by circumstances he couldn’t control. Thankfully, his outplayed castlemates appear to agree. Once he tells them that he was a late recruit, Wyatt and Abbey, rather than erupt, simply understand.

“You don’t gotta explain it, bro,” Wyatt says. “I would have done the same. ” It’s rare to see that level of understanding at the final fire, and it’s nice to see it reserved for a player that honestly deserves that kind of grace. Wyatt and Abbey take their leave and Shane, once and for all, is declared the winner of the first season of.

And despite his traitorous title, it actually feels like the good guy won in the end. What lingers, though, is what Shane says about the win itself. He shares that this money allows him to actually take care of the people he loves and, in his own words, finally keep his head above water. Shane didn’t claw his way to $246,300 out of greed or bloodlust.

He took the one lifeline the game extended him, and he did it while carrying a compassion most players would have shed in a heartbeat. When he rejoins the banished castle, there are no grudges waiting for him, only a group of people who look genuinely glad he is the one walking away with it.

It is the warmest ending this season could have possibly landed on, and after 10 weeks of wondering whether these civilians could deliver the goods, they finally do so—with a rare show of humanity. • The season ends without the Castle Twins. We didn’t even get a chance to say a proper goodbye, or get a solid answer as to why they were here in the first place.

• One last spin for the Ominous Pop Playlist: “Titanium,” by David Guetta feat. Sia. And it’s barely ominous, it’s basically just a cover. What honorary song would you enter into the playlist?

• Victor to Katie, right after voting for her at the roundtable: “Where my hug at? ” My only regret is that Alan didn’t double back and eject Victor himself at that very moment. • The shot of Katie staring dead into the camera and subtly smiling like a serial killer right as the roundtable turns on Victor is why I can’t ever be too mad at production.

• Yes, I had to check if Alan’s final, cream ensemble with the cape was the same one that Moira Rose wore when she officiated David and Patrick’s wedding in the• Lastly, a HUGE thank you to the commenters this season. We bear the scars of a rocky run, but here we stand. Salute.