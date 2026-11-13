After a midterm wipeout, both parties are learning the wrong lessons

The future belongs to whichever party can resist its own excessive urges and govern for the majority.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. , gestures to Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed during a campaign rally at the Majestic Theatre, Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Detroit.

The midterm election that crushed the Republican Party should have taught both parties a lesson. Unfortunately, it looks like no one learned anything. Republicans lost control of both the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate with devastating results in Mississippi, Texas, Kansas and many other states. , which is a great way to lose big.

Also read The Utter Predictability of the Nvidia/Jensen Huang Debacle

President Donald Trump pursued increasingly unaffordable policies like tariffs and a war with Iran. The war with Iran is a double loser as it broke one of Trump’s core campaign promises and drove up the cost of gasoline.

And the Trump Administration was mired in controversy, with several high-profile scandals, as well as the appearance of While Trump is mostly to blame for the damage, Republicans in Congress did almost nothing to prevent or mitigate the increasing cost of living, the Iran war and the corruption. Instead, they spent the last decade or so campaigning on who loved him the most.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Democrats mostly ran against the alleged corruption within the Trump Administration and family and promised to make things more affordable. It was an effective campaign strategy. Democrats won big, Republicans got wiped out. But already things are shaping up to be more of the same.

On the Republican side, Trump appointed Stephen Miller, his longtime aide, as chief of staff. There is arguably no one more responsible for, or at least supportive of, Trump’s agenda. Miller is most credited with designing the Administration’s approach to immigration that took aMiller is also a supporter of the “America First” mentality that, like all bumper sticker slogans, means whatever you want it to mean. Unfortunately, the movement has not really put America first.

So far, it’s just made everyday essentials significantly more expensive and greatly reduced America’s standing in the world by Since the election, the Administration has warned around 3,000 groups on the political right that it’s “monitoring statements, press releases, and media engagements from your organizations,” according to theMeanwhile, House Republicans elected the pugnacious Ohio Congressman, Jim Jordan, to be minority leader. Jordan has spent most of his time in Congress getting on TV.

He projects to be a MAGA fighter as leader, apparently ignoring the election results that just wiped out MAGA. But the Democrats have given little indication that they heard Americans either. Races had barely been called before Democratic leaders like Long Beach Congressman Robert Garcia, who is expected to chair the House Oversight Committee, made statements like “.

Advertisement

” Rooting out corruption is an appropriate use of Congress’ time, but it’s telling that there’s hardly the same glee in statements talking about upending Trump’s tariff scheme. A Democratically controlled Congress is technically capable of investigating and legislating at the same time, but a more likely outcome is that the next two years are performative and retaliatory in a way that Democrats think best sets themselves up to win the White House in 2028.

The Blue Wave was about affordability, opposing corruption and a sharp rebuke of Trump and Republicans. Some far-left candidates won, but it would be an error to interpret their victories as a mandate and not simply as having benefited from being Democrats. Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed, who says he’s not a socialist but demands socialist policies, has already called for, which is a power grab that brings us further from the compromise our democratic system requires.

Or pushing forward with plans to scrap theThe election results were not a call for a bunch of left-wing yahooery. Nor were they a sign that Republicans need to MAGA harder. They were a plea from the citizenry for affordability and freedom from corruption. The future belongs to whichever party can resist its own excessive urges and govern for the majority.

So far, neither party seems to get it. Matt Fleming is a columnist for the Southern California News Group. Write to him at FlemingWords@gmail.com and follow him on X @FlemingWords