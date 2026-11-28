Are this year's surprise sea turtle nests the first of many, or a one-time event? Biologists mull over the animals' future in Southern California

, the tiny olive ridley sea turtles crawled with frantic intensity away from the humans who kept watch over their eggs and down the sandy slopes.

Then the first gentle wave washed over them, and whoosh — they were gone. From the moment a surprise nest of olive ridley sea turtle eggs appeared Sept. 16 on Seal Beach, no one was sure if that clutch of eggs, or a second laid on Huntington Beach three days later, would actually result in turtles. To the best of anyone’s knowledge, no sea turtle of any species had ever attempted to nest on the U.S. West Coast.

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No one knew whether the eggs were fertilized, or whether conditions hundreds of miles north of their usual nesting grounds were fit for turtle development. Sea turtles laying eggs at Huntington Beach and Seal Beach are first known cases of nesting on West CoastNow that the first class of native-born California sea turtles has taken to the water, biologists are processing the lessons of this year’s turtle boom and wondering whether this year’s nests are a one-time phenomenon or a sign of things to come.