Arizona State fell just short to the No. 20 LSU Tigers. How will the Devils respond in Game #2 of the Acrisure Series?

Arizona State men's basketball head coach Randy Bennett talks to his team during a timeout in their game against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on Nov. 2, 2026.

| © Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn ImagesIt was the battle of the ages in Palm Springs, California, on Wednesday afternoon, withThe Devils and Tigers went back and forth all day long, needing two extra periods to decide a winner. In 2OT, ASU would fall just short, losing 94-92 in their first true test of the season.

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"The importance is: we played a good team, probably a top-25 team. I can't even remember every big play. There was a ton of them, but there's so much we have to get better at. I thought we played pretty good, really.