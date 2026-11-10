After a Devastating Fire, This South Australia Lodge Has Returned as One of the World’s Wildest, Most Wonderful Stays

Four years after the Black Summer bushfires reduced Kangaroo Island’s Southern Ocean Lodge to ash, the clifftop resort is back—with a clever architectural redesign, hyper-local dining, and front-row access to Australia’s most extraordinary wildlife.

The first thing you’ll notice while driving across Kangaroo Island is the trees. More specifically, their strange, topsy-turvy appearance: blackened, skeletal eucalyptus trunks that sprout lime-green foliage from about halfway up.

As you get closer to the southern edge of the island, where the land falls away into the roiling waters—the final frontier of the inhabited world before Antarctica—the foliage becomes increasingly flattened and twisted, whipped by the unrelenting Southern Ocean winds. Pulling into a set of pale, discreet limestone gates and up a series of long, winding roads that serve as a driveway, you might even spot the charred branches’ fresh leaves glowing almost neon in the afternoon light.

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And then, it appears: a sinuous, low-slung ribbon of limestone and glass hugging the clifftop, an architectural marvel that shines like a beacon above the scrubby, sun-bleached coast. At last, you’ve made it all the way toNo matter where you’re traveling from, it’s an undertaking to get here, but from the very first glimpse you’ll sense it was all worth it—not only is Southern Ocean Lodge one of the world’s most epic and spectacularly situated hotels, but it’s also a symbol of extraordinary resilience.

When the catastrophic Black Summer bushfires tore across Kangaroo Island in January 2020, the original lodge—first built in 2008, and widely considered the crown jewel ofluxury tourism—was reduced to ash in a matter of hours. For founders James and Hayley Baillie, the husband-and-wife duo behind the property, walking among the ruins was understandably devastating. But they quickly decided the hotel must have a second act.

The original architect, Max Pritchard, went back to the drawing board to reimagine the property from the ground up, refining its footprint to embed it even more deeply into its surroundings, and in late 2023, it finally reopened—sleeker, tougher, and somehow even more breathtaking than before. What changed? The angles, for one. Pritchard reoriented the entire 25-suite building slightly to the southwest, ensuring every curved glass pavilion now frames the uninterrupted drama of Hanson Bay’s rugged headlands.

A subtle tweak on paper, but in practice, it’s a revelation: morning light now falls even deeper into the living spaces, and the vast blue skies and white surf crashing against the bluffs are a permanent, constantly shifting wallpaper. The spa was moved into its own pavilion, and a four-bedroom compound with its own infinity pool was added just above the hotel’s central hub.

Perhaps most importantly, the retreat is now an off-grid fortress and engineered to the highest-tier bushfire standards, ensuring it’s ready to endure whatever Mother Nature throws at it next. On the balmy day I arrived in late spring, the scene was altogether more calm: a light sea breeze barely ruffled the coastal mallee.

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Stepping into the Great Room, the lodge’s communal heart, the ceiling seems to hover weightlessly, and the panoramic, floor-to-ceiling glass walls curve around like the cockpit of a spaceship. There, my travel companion and I were handed welcome glasses of Adelaide Hills sparkling and canapés—crisp seed crackers topped with crushed avocado and golden arancini crowned with a cloud of shaved cheese—then ushered directly toward the view of rolling green and gold headlands drifting down into a crescent of pristine white sand stretching as far as the eye can see.

There was no formal check-in process, as all of that had been done even before arrival, and nearly everything here—the food, the experiences, and even the cellar full of curated South Australian wines—is included in the nightly rate. Sitting beside the suspended, Jetsons-esque fireplace with a cocktail in hand as sea eagles circle outside, the already whisper-thin threshold between the serene, glass-walled sanctuary of the resort and the untamed wilderness beyond seemed to dissipate entirely.

The effect in the rooms was similar: we were guided down the curved, light-dappled corridor to a Flinders Suite—after the intrepid British navigator Matthew Flinders, who charted Kangaroo Island in 1802—where the floor plan steps down into a glass-wrapped sunken lounge designed to feel as if it’s floating above the coastline. At three in the afternoon, the space was still lit with honeyed sunshine, picking out the crisp oatmeal and fresh ocean blues of the interiors, while a small fireplace crackled away on the far wall.

And as the afternoon melted into evening, the mood had mellowed even further. The stark white clifftops in the distance warmed to a shade of amber, casting long shadows across the dunes. By the time we were getting dressed for dinner, the horizon was deep, bruised pink, and, stepping outside, you could just about see the Southern Cross constellation sparkling in the twilight sky. As for that dinner?

Every meal here a masterclass in hyper-local dining. Meals revolve around whatever has arrived from island producers that morning—when I was there, that included sweet Kangaroo Island marron from local purveyor Scott Wilson, silky confit king salmon, and handmade orecchiette tossed with fennel-spiked pork and garden peas.

Sitting in the candlelit dining room as the dark fully swallowed the headlands—and even with guests seated at different tables—the room had the warm, convivial feeling of a private dinner party.

Then again, that was probably also helped by the fact that, should you so wish, every dish can arrive accompanied by unpretentious pairings from that encyclopedic wine list, which runs the gamut from crisp coastal whites to velvety reds from vineyards on the island itself. Somehow, I’ve got this far without even mentioning the wildlife—that’s primarily why people come to Kangaroo Island, after all. Even on the drive over, after our up-and-down 30-minute prop flight from Adelaide, we spotted wallabies hopping through the scrub and clusters of Kangaroo Island kangaroos through the ramshackle roadside fences; simply lazing around the lodge itself presents plenty of opportunities to watch ospreys soar past the windows, or to use the provided binoculars in your room to keep watch for pods of dolphins carving through the breaks below. The real highlights, though, are the daily excursions led by the lodge’s team of in-house naturalists.

They rotate shifts between guiding drives and sharing local lore at dinner, and many are in their 20s and 30s, here on three- to six-month seasonal residencies, ensuring they’re still as excited by it all as you are. Don’t let those fresh faces fool you, however: almost all of them are either studying for degrees in environmental science, marine biology, or conservation, and they carry that formidable academic depth with classic Aussie irreverence.

Our guide on two afternoons, Angela, could break down the exact timeline of the post-bushfire regenerative cycle, yet introduced a sprawling colony of Australian sea lions by noting that their daily routine of sleeping 20 hours and sunning themselves on the sand was “basically me on my days off. ” On the subject of those sea lions: The following morning, Angela took us and a few fellow guests 40 minutes or so away in a minivan and down onto the wide, windswept beaches of Seal Bay, where we were able to walk just yards from dozens of wild sea lions.

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Some were dozing in tangled pairs right in the dune grass, while another sat upright like a whiskered Buddha, tilting its snout toward the salty surf spray. Upon walking to the water’s edge, one curious pup swam right over to me and surfaced just a few feet away, before somersaulting back beneath the waves—pure magic.

Later, venturing inland into the gums to the Hanson Bay Wildlife Sanctuary, the wildlife safari continued with a stroll through the eucalyptus forests, where we spotted a solitary koala wedged asleep in the crook of a high fork in the branches; upon stepping out into the wide-open pastures, we wandered through packs of kangaroos bounding solo across open ground, nibbling at tall she-oak branches, and heading to the shaded undergrowth to nurse their little joeys. The most breathtaking visit of all, however, was the afternoon out that came billed as Wonders of Kangaroo Island.

Wondrous, indeed: Over three and a half hours traversing Flinders Chase National Park on the island’s rugged western tip, the weather took on a moody, cinematic flavor as the skies turned steel gray and the Southern Ocean grew especially tempestuous. First up was a visit to Admirals Arch, where a timber boardwalk snakes down through the coastal heath toward the sea.

Descending into the enormous limestone grotto, where jagged stalactites hung like giant teeth, we could hear a mysterious chorus of asthmatic grunts and wheezes; peering through veils of salty sea-mist, we discovered it was the barking of half a dozen raucous long-nosed fur seals, slipping and sliding around the slick rock ledges and tidepools. Then, we paid a visit to the delightfully named Remarkable Rocks: a group of colossal smooth granite boulders, appearing from the far distance like a mythical sea monster that’s washed ashore.

Up close, it’s more like a surrealist sculpture park, 500 million years in the making. Hollowed out by centuries of wind and sea into fantastical, wave-like shapes, the rocks perch precariously on the edge of the abyss, their weathered gray surfaces splashed with rust-like orange lichen.

As the gale-force winds whipped so hard you could lean forward into the gusts and still remain upright, with nothing between us and the endless emptiness of the Antarctic on the other side, it was impossible not to feel small, even insignificant. It was strangely comforting.

Back at the lodge that evening, after a long, luxurious bath, it was time for another slap-up meal—seared beef carpaccio with pickled shallots, followed by pan-roasted barramundi over braised Asian greens, crowned with a nest of crispy enoki. On the way back to the room, I paused before a delicate, quiet installation along the hallway wall.

Mounted against the smooth plaster were fragments of melted glass, charred stone, and shattered pottery gathered directly from the ashes of the original property after the catastrophic 2020 fires. The work is titled, and was created by local Kangaroo Island artist Janine Mackintosh; as the placard accompanying it noted, Mackintosh didn’t want the piece to feel grim, but rather a joyful tribute to the lodge that stood here first.

There was plenty of heartache and hand-wringing after the devastation wrought by the fires, to be sure—and one imagines there were several moments when the Baillies doubted it would even be possible to recreate the singular alchemy of this place. Thank goodness they did. Really, there could be no greater testament to the indomitable spirit and grit of this island community than bringing its crown jewel, Southern Ocean Lodge, back—perhaps not bigger, but undoubtedly better than ever before.

’s senior lifestyle and weddings editor, overseeing coverage of homes, travel, food, design, parties, and weddings remotely from London. Between editing stories, he can also be found writing about music, film, books, and reviewing fashion collections in London for