Exhausted from nonstop retrogrades? Astrologer Eleanor reveals the four zodiac signs whose lives finally move forward this winter and what each must let go of before spring 2027.

If the past few months felt like you were running in place while everything around you stalled out, you aren't imagining things. Between a relentless wave of fall retrogrades and emotional burnout, simply getting through the day has felt like an uphill battle.

, four zodiac signs in particular are stepping out of a stagnant chapter and into tangible momentum this winter. You'll be pushed to cut out the people and habits that have been holding you back. And once spring 2027 rolls around? You'll hardly recognize the person you've become.

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It's been a busy year, and honestly, you're feeling pretty exhausted. There's so much you want to achieve, and yet, it feels like you have nothing to show for it. But even if everything feels hopeless now, don't bury your head in the sand. Things are about to take a turn for the better, as long as you're willing to put in the work.

"Your dream life isn't going to build itself while you're waiting to feel motivated," Eleanor said. It's time to start taking yourself and your goals more seriously. Whether you want toor get healthier, you've got to commit. Talk only goes so far, Leo.

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It's time to walk the walk. This winter, your eyes are on the prize, Virgo.

"You're about to become obsessed with improving yourself and your circumstances," Eleanor said. "I hope you're ready to have a huge comeback, but you will need to go through the fire and be forged first. It does come at a price.

" The reality is that you can't keep everything the same and hope your life improves. If you want to start moving forward, you need to make some changes, and that means leaving certain things behind.

"Something about the way you've been living is gonna become completely unacceptable to you," the astrologer continued. ", relationships, and expectations are not coming with you into spring 2027. " It might feel uncomfortable in the moment, but I promise, it's for the best. With Saturn going direct in December and Mars going retrograde in January, the life you want is within reach.

But it does come at a cost. These powerful planets are not going easy on you, Aries.

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"The next few months will test your patience in ways you weren't expecting," Eleanor said. So, you'll need to While life is finally moving forward, it may not be at the pace you want. Still, you have to trust the universe on this one.

"Whatever you thought would happen quickly will require you to go back, fix mistakes, or completely rethink your approach," the astrologer added. "Rushing isn't gonna get you where you wanna be. "Even with the Sun in your sign, this fall was not easy for you, Scorpio. You've truly been going through it.

For weeks, Mercury was retrograde in your sign, bringing setback after setback. But finally, you can start moving forward.

"You're getting serious about your money and pursuing a project that's been in the works for a while," Eleanor said. "You've got this. " While that's great, you need to stop telling everyone your business. It's time to move in silence.

You've spent way too much time and energy dealing with situations that have drained you. Now, you want security, and you can get it. But that will mean