After a 3-sack performance in his return, Myles Garrett says 'I am that closer' for Rams

After a seven-game absence, the two-time AP Defensive Player of the Year made his presence felt immediately.

He sacked Commanders' Jayden Daniels three times and forced a fumble on one of those, showing the Rams what they had been missing since their season-opening debacle against the 49ers in Australia.

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Myles Garrett celebrates after a sack during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders in Landover, Md. , Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. Myles Garrett sat at his locker at Northwest Stadium and slowly got dressed after his three-sack performance against the Commanders.

Also read Myles Garrett Records Three Sacks and Forced Fumble in Rams 20-13 Win Over Commanders

As reporters waited to interview the Rams' star edge rusher, Garrett slowly rose to his feet and answered questions about his first game in two months. The last player in the Los Angeles locker room drew everyone's attention. When he was asked about giving the Rams the “closer” they had been looking for in a 20-13 win over Washington, Garrett jumped in. After a seven-game absence, the two-time AP Defensive Player of the Year made his presence felt immediately.

He sacked Washington's Jayden Daniels three times and forced a fumble on one of those, showing the Rams what they had been missing since their season-opening debacle against the 49ers in Australia. Garrett made no tackles in that game while hindered by a knee injury. Against the Commanders, he was a force, helping the Rams win their third straight game and move over .500 for the first time this season.

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The Rams acquired Garrett from Cleveland in an offseason trade, but his knee was bothering him during training camp and he realized after the San Francisco game that he needed to address it. He had arthroscopic surgery.

“It felt great to be out there with my teammates again,” Garrett said. “Felt rusty as hell in the first half, had a couple penalties, but I know I was going to get it back for us. Just tried to focus on the play that was in and not worry about the last one. ”With Garrett alongside Aaron Donald on the interior, the Rams finally had the vaunted defensive line they'd dreamed of since coaxing Donald out of retirement.

“I think we had some really good rushes,” Donald said. “Got to watch the film and see, but it felt good. Felt like we kind of bottled in, he got there a couple times on us, but for the most part, we had a pretty good game plan, we stuck to it and executed pretty well. ”Garrett forced Daniels to fumble on his first sack as a Ram.

Washington, leading 10-3 at the time, was trying to throw deep.

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“I tried to step up, and I want to say it was Van on the corner, I was trying to throw it,” Daniels said. “And Myles Garrett happened. ” The Commanders focused on getting the ball out of Daniels' hands quickly, which the Rams took note of.

“Well, they like screens,” Garrett said with a grin. “They love screen plays, they try to get it out quick. We just have to be the best team of getting out the stack and minimizing those big plays from screens. ” From Myles Garrett and A.J.

Brown to Mike Evans and Trey Hendrickson, here are some of the biggest NFL stars with new teams heading into the 2026 season. Coach Sean McVay was thrilled to have Garrett back and believes more complete performances are possible from his team.

“He was great,” coach Sean McVay said. “The great part about is, is there’s things we can improve upon in terms of some of the penalties. But I thought he was at his best when his best was required. We talk about competitive greatness all the time, did a great job being able to close the game out and make his presence felt. That was big-time today. ”