Seaweed forests around the world are disappearing, but not all are gone for good.

Seaweed forests around the world are disappearing, but not all are gone for good. Off the east coast of mainland Australia, scientists have accidentally stumbled upon a vast underwater forest ofIn 1933, this copper-colored seaweed was discovered by botanist A.H.

S. Lucas near Lord Howe Island, a small volcanic landmass off the east coast of Australia. It would be the first and last official sighting of the island's eponymous seaweed in its adult form for a long while. Over the decades, scientists would find immature specimens wafting in the island's shallows, but never a large adult with reproductive receptacles.

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Then, in 2022, nearly 90 years after Lucas' discovery, researchers conducting a fish survey off the island using a baited underwater video camera stumbled upon a surprise. A patch of seafloor that had been all but barren just 13 years before was now home to a dense seaweed forest.