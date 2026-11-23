Chemists have been on the lookout for molecules called oxoboranes for more than 60 years.

Chemists have been on the lookout for molecules called oxoboranes for more than 60 years. Made up of boron-oxygen triple bonds, oxoboranes were thought to be too unstable and reactive to exist long enough to be observed outside of very extreme conditions.

Now researchers from the Julius Maximilian University of Würzburg in Germany and Tezpur University in India have made a major breakthrough, synthesizing three oxoborane compounds as crystals at room temperature. , the team discovered them while experimenting with diboracumulene, a highly reactive compound containing boron, after mixing it with several standard chemical reagents. That's when the elusive molecules were unexpectedly formed: A little serendipity had helped the chemists find the solution to a 60-year-old problem.

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Lukas Lubczyk/Christian Markl/Dr. Thomas Kupfer/Dr. Rian Dewhurst/Universität Würzburg"Nearly everybody in the field had given up on oxoboranes, as they were thought to be just too unstable to be isolated,""So we were stunned to see them spontaneously form in these reactions and stick around long enough that we could study them.

" The reactions produced solid crystals, colored orange and yellow, which the researchers analyzed using techniques including X-ray crystallography and spectroscopy . Computer simulations were also used to help understand why the molecules had emerged and remained stable. Altogether, the analysis showed that boron-oxygen triple bonds had been created, and with exceptional strength.chemist Lukas Lubczyk, from the Julius Maximilian University of Würzburg.

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"I never thought the diboracumulene would react the way it did, let alone with multiple different, simple substrates. And when came to me with his compound, I knew we were on to something.

" Computer simulations showed the electron arrangements in the new molecules – the blue and yellow blobs show the electrons doing the chemical bonding. . From there, there's plenty to test in terms of how these newly stabilized and crystallized oxoboranes can affect chemical reactions and molecular production.

There's no specific advance that we can point to yet, in terms of drugs or materials, for example, but the experts are just getting started.

"This work opens the door to the full exploration of the chemistry of oxoboranes – previously limited by their synthetic inaccessibility,""As well as the exploitation of electron-rich borylenyl groups as stabilizing substituents for a wider palette of hypocoordinate main-group fragments. "