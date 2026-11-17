After 5 years and $14.5 million, this Denver swimming pool finally has a reopening date

A popular swimming pool that has sat conspicuously empty since 2023 will return as part of a years-long renovation of Mestizo-Curtis Park in Denver’s Five Points neighborhood.

But not until 2028. The outdoor pool, which draws visitors from across Denver, is a familiar sight at 31st Avenue and Curtis Street, and the anchor of the northeastern side of the 9-acre park. The park is Denver’s oldest, according to Denver Parks & Recreation, having opened in 1868 — only 5 years after Denver became a city, and 8 years before Colorado became a state.

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Young people play at Mestizo-Curtis Park Outdoor Pool in Denver, Colorado on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Now the pool and its adjacent, one-story building that houses its offices, locker rooms and showers are undergoingfollowing other improvements at the park, which is named both for its traditional Chicano/Latino setting and real estate magnate Samuel S. Curtis , who donated the land in 1868.

The project is expected to begin construction early next year, with repairs to the existing infrastructure, as well as reconstruction of a new 50-meter lap pool, leisure pool and play areas for kids. The existing bath house will also be replaced, Denver Parks & Recreation said.voter-approved RISE BondThe pool closed three years ago due to aging infrastructure and leaks, leaving the surrounding area without a cool-down option during Denver’s, according to Rose Cisneros, spokesperson for the Mestizo-Curtis Park Community Coalition.

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The public outreach and design process began in 2024, and construction is expected to be complete in time for a summer 2028 reopening. Visual art and historic appreciation of the area’s culture is crucial to the re-do, supporters said. Members of the Mestizo-Curtis Park Community Coalition were optimistic after a meeting last month with Denver Arts & Venues officials, where they discussed an updated mural for the pool’s building and renewed public art for the park.

“A&V are much easier and nicer to work with and want excellent art for the pool project,” the community nonprofit wrote in. “There was definitely a lot of Chicano representation as well diversity. ” A detail of Morrison-based artist Emanuel Martinez's "Eyes on the Park/Shades" mural, which since 1971 has dominated the western-facing side of its pool building.

is expected to receive the commission for new murals, the nonprofit said, given that he’s also the creator of the pool’s current mural “Eyes on the Park,” which debuted in 1971, and its 1983 newer version, “Shades,” which currently dominates the western-facing side of the bath house.and other public parks, making him the ideal choice for the Mestizo-Curtis Park project, Cisneros said. Martinez did not immediately respond to a Denver Post email seeking comment.

There’s enough money in the project for him “to do comprehensive murals for the pool reopening,” community leaders added on Facebook.

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“There is even enough money to do more art in the park! We are preparing now, but the art will be the last thing done on the building. All of us will have a chance to see it after his contract is signed and the art is more developed. Moving along! ”