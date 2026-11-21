A sequel to 1990’s popular holiday classic, 'Home Alone,' based on idea from its star, Macaulay Culkin, is officially in the works, according to a report from Deadline.

from SUN 1:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 AM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/BensonIn this file photo, actor Macaulay Culkin, mimicking a famous scene from 1990's "Home Alone," arrives at the 1991 Golden Globe Awards.

20th Century Studios is developing a new Home Alone sequel starring Macaulay Culkin, who starred in the original 1990 film. The new project is based on an original idea from the 46-year-old actor about an older, wiser version of his character, who's now a father himself. Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, via their company, Point Grey, are reportedly writing and producing the project alongside Culkin, though Disney has officially declined to comment.

Also read 'Home Alone' Sequel With Macaulay Culkin Has Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg Producing

A sequel to 1990’s popular holiday classic, "Home Alone," based on idea from its star, Macaulay Culkin, is officially in the works, according to a report from Deadline. that it has confirmed that the sequel will star Culkin, now 46, and that Point Grey’s Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are writing and producing it. Rogen and Goldberg are working with Culkin on his idea on the project at Disney-owned 20th Century Studios.

"As a father now, Culkin had an interesting take as to where his Kevin McCalister would go now that he’s older and wiser, having survived abandonment and burglars as a child," the outlet reported. The movie follows an 8-year-old young boy who is accidentally left behind by his family, who is traveling to Paris for the holidays. Once they realize they left their youngest son behind, they become frantic to get back home.

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Until then, he has to singlehandedly protect himself and his home from a pair of bumbling burglars who call themselves the Wet Bandits, played by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern.

"Home Alone" debuted in November 1990 and held the number one spot at the box office for the rest of the year and into the next, for a total of 12 weeks at the top. It would remain in theaters into the summer of 1991. It grossed over $470 million worldwide. It was not Culkin’s first role; he had starred in "Uncle Buck" the year before.

But it became the film for which he is probably most known. He would return for 1992’s "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York," in which McCallister accidentally boards a plane bound for New York during a family trip for Miami. The sequel featured a cameo by millionaire Donald Trump, and reunited Pesci and Stern, who conspire to rob a toy store and find themselves in another match-up against Culkin’s character.

The three films raked in some $915 million worldwide, Deadline reported, adding that the first film was back on the Nielsen top 10 streaming movies chart this week with viewing on Disney+. The original was selected in 2023 for inclusion in the National Film Registry, housed at the Library of Congress, that features movies selected for long-term preservation because they are "culturally, historically or aesthetically significant.

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" There has been no word on whether anyone from the rest of the 1990 cast will return. The actors who played Culkin’s parents have both died. John Heard died in 2017 and Catherine O’Hara died earlier this year. It was also not clear whether director Chris Columbus, who directed the original and its first sequel will return for the new sequel.

Information for this story came from Deadline, the Internet Movie Database, the Associated Press, the Library of Congress and previous FOX News reporting. This story was reported from Orlando.