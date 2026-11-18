The United States has lost the measles elimination status it held for 26 years, according to international health experts.

A Pan American Health Organization committee made the decision. PAHO is part of the World Health Organization. A person familiar with the decision shared it withElimination status doesn't mean zero cases.

It means measlesPrevention The current surge traces back to a West Texas outbreak that started in January 2025. Outbreaks that dragged on in Utah, Arizona and other states followed,reports. The most recent outbreaks have taken hold in communities with low vaccination rates.cases in 2026. Cases have turned up in 47 jurisdictions, including New York City and Washington, D.C.reports.

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In 2025, three people died of measles.

“The ferocious return of measles to the United States is a clear indicator that our children are at grave risk,” Noel Brewer told. He’s a professor of public health at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and chairs an independent U.S. committee that reviews the country’s yearly measles elimination report to PAHO.

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“It is time for CDC to begin daily measles briefings, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to release a comprehensive measles plan, Congress to allocate more funds to measles control efforts and the president to speak out forcefully in favor of measles vaccination,” Brewer added. Nationwide, MMR vaccination among kindergartners has slipped below the 95% target, and it’s much lower in some communities, the CDC says. Measles is also rising worldwide, giving unvaccinatedand sneezes.

You can catch it simply by entering a room that an infected person was in, according to the CDC. Bacterial Infections 101: Types, Symptoms, and Treatments Get more information on bacterial skin infections, which bacteria cause food poisoning, sexually transmitted bacteria, and more. Explore the most common bacterial infections.