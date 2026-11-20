After 25 years working in Hollywood, I moved from Los Angeles to Rome. I traded a big house and high salary for more freedom.

I spent over 25 years working in film production for some of Hollywood's biggest directors. My husband and I moved from LA to Rome and downsized from a five-bedroom house to a one-bedroom apartment.

For more than 25 years, I worked in film, eventually running production at companies for Ridley Scott, Tony Scott, Barry Sonnenfeld, and Luc Besson. I had a career I was proud of, a beautiful Los Angeles house, and the professional life I'd worked decades to build. I loved my work. I loved making movies, solving creative problems with smart people, and mentoring younger executives.

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When it was good, it was great. , and I knew my job was ending. After decades in a business where the demands were relentless, and someone else controlled my schedule, I wondered what I wanted next. I'd traveled to 67 countries, and Italy was the place I kept returning to.

The year before, we'd looked at property, imagining aWe owned a five-bedroom 1911 Craftsman house in Los Angeles that we loved and couldn't imagine selling. But we could rent it out. We could live somewhere smaller. Healthcare in Italy would cost dramatically less.

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We wouldn'tIn August 2021, my husband and I went to LAX with an enormous pile of luggage and our equally enormous dog, Grueby, and our cat, Limbert. I hadn't announced that I was leaving Hollywood. I was still working remotely when we arrived in Italy, and when colleagues asked when I was coming back, I said I was taking it one month at a time.

Speaking Italian was urgent, so we enrolled in language school for four hours a day, five days a week, learning from scratch. We did that for six months. We discovered how much accumulated knowledge you lose by moving countries. In the US, I knew all the little life hacks: paying a bill, filling a prescription, getting something fixed, making an appointment.

Suddenly, I didn't know how to do anything. The author had to learn all new life hacks in Italy. Courtesy of the author Our Los Angeles house was filled with Arts and Crafts furniture we'd collected over the years. We had separate offices, a gym, a movie theater, a yard, and a beautiful kitchen my husband had just finished building.

Our Rome apartment has one bedroom and one bathroom. There are two couches in the living room, and that's pretty much our world. I haven't discovered that possessions are meaningless. I miss some of mine.

I miss walking barefoot in my backyard. I miss having a desk with a computer on it. I kind of miss my Emmy statue. The author misses some things from her life in the US.

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Courtesy of the author Now I can wrap a morning around seeing a single painting. I shop for whatever looks good at my neighborhood market and decide what we're eating that day. If I want to spend two hours making dinner, I can. Last month, I woke up to beautiful weather and decided to go to Umbria for a few days.

Sometimes I love it. Sometimes I would kill for a functioning website. I haven't stopped working. I continue to develop film projects, and I'd happily leave Italy for several months to produce the right movie.

I miss having a team and the satisfaction of smart people trying to make something together. I still want to make movies. I still want to work with talented people and be part of something ambitious. But I no longer want a career that requires me to surrender control over my time in pursuit of the next professional achievement.

I gave up income, space, convenience, and parts of a working life I genuinely loved. In exchange, I got something I hadn't realized was so valuable until I had it: the ability to decide what to do with my own day.