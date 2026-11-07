After 2026 Midterms, Bill Maher Asks Trump, “Donnie, Are You OK?”

“Here’s something I could not have predicted, which was Trump’s reaction to the election. He said, ‘Congratulations to the Democrats, they did a good job,'' Maher said on Friday's 'Real Time' episode.

During the host’s monologue, he said he predicted the midterms would be positive for Democrats.

“Well, look, I hate to gloat, but sorry, I have to do a little bit because everybody was hedging about this election,” he said, as a montage of clips of him predicting the results was played. Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers Call Out Trump's "I Wasn't on the Ballot" Excuse for Midterm Losses: "Shut Up" “Here’s something I could not have predicted, which was Trump’s reaction to the election.

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He said, ‘Congratulations to the Democrats, they did a good job,'” Maher said wide-eyed, looking around at hisaudience.

“Donnie, are you OK? I know we’ve been feuding. You sound unwell. You’re not even going to fake it was rigged?

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” He continued, “And let me tell you something, even with the attempted rigging — and they did try to rig it in every different kind of way; mail-in balloting, intimidating the voters, all that shit — democracy, man. Kind of fucking awesome. ”shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the president said he was “absolutely willing” to accept the results. Trump added, “We’ll work with the Democrats, and we’ll, you know, look forward to working with them.

We’ll probably work something out. ”about the midterms, writing on Truth Social that if he was on the ballot, “we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE! ” Maher’s comment about “feuding” with the president was likely a reference to their recent back-and-forth that was heightened after Trump penned awhere he slammed the comedian as a “complete and total loser,” and shared more details about their recent dinner at the White House.

Elsewhere in the episode, the comedian said he thinks the president has been “amazingly humble” amid the results.

“I thought by this time, he’d be suing the voters by name, individually, and arresting the poll workers. Instead, even he was like, ‘You know, even I’m sick of me a little bit. ’” He joked that Trump saying he has “a lot of friends in the Democratic party” might open the door for him to visit the White House for a third time.

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“Wow, I might get to go again. Look at that,” he joked. Plus Icon