After 2 Billion Miles, Ford Releases Mach-E Battery Report Card

After five years and more than a billion collective miles, Ford data shows that battery life is above 87% on 95% of 2021 model year Mustang Mach-Es.

How concerned should prospective EV buyers be about battery degradation? Based on a recent study that Ford conducted with its 2021 Mustang Mach-E models, it appears that the battery degradation fears of many are overblown.

In fact, after analyzing more than 36,000 Mach-Es sold in the U.S. and Canada, Ford has revealed that they retained an average battery state of health of 92%.first hit the market during the 2021 model year, and Ford sold more than 36,000 units that year, providing the automaker with plenty of data as to how these EVs perform in the real world. A key factor in that data is the mileage that customers have collectively racked up on their 2021 Mach-Es, which amounts to more than two billion miles driven — or more than the distance required to travel to Uranus.

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Ford says that of the vehicles it has analyzed, 95% of them have batteries sitting at between 87% and 97% health. For the more than 2,000 owners who have driven their Mach-Es in excess of 100,000 miles over the past five years, the average battery health is sitting at approximately 91%. More than 30 drivers have driven their EVs over 200,000 miles, and the battery health of these vehicles averages an impressive 88%.

Two owners of 2021 Mach-Es have covered more than 300,000 miles, and, who has driven his Mach-E more than 400,000 miles on the original battery. Ford hasn't specified the battery health of his EV, simply stating it has"remained strong.

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""This is one of the most valuable feedback loops we have had at this scale: more than 36,000 vehicles, five-plus years and billions of real-world miles," Technical Leader of High-Voltage Battery Cells and Systems at Ford, Kevin Vander Laan said. "Over five years, billions of miles and verified owner data give us a meaningful, real-world view of battery state-of-health over time.

The data is encouraging, and the learnings continue to inform how Ford approaches battery systems, software guidance, and future electric vehicle programs.

" The Mustang Mach-E was Ford's first series EV of the modern age, designed to give the company a much-needed rival to the Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y. It uses the brand's Global Electrified 1 architecture, and 2021-2022 models were sold with standard- and long-range battery packs. Evidently, these batteries can handle high mileage with minimal degradation and should certainly last the lifetime of the vehicle without needing a replacement..

This new model will start at $29,945 and be the first to use the company's Universal Electric Vehicle platform. Its shell will be made using