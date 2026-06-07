After 18 Months of Sobriety, I Chose to Drink Again. Here's Why

A personal essay detailing the author's journey from embracing sobriety to consciously deciding to have a drink again, exploring themes of identity, balance, and the fear of being perceived as a hypocrite.

When I wrote about my sobriety 18 months ago, I was convinced I'd never go back to drinking. I was 12 months sober and I'd never felt better.

Not one drop of alcohol had passed my lips since January 8, 2024. A pledge I made to myself: I won't drink again until I feel like I want to. Only that urge hadn't materialised. I was a year into my sobriety journey and there was no looking back (or so I thought).

As a party girl turned healthy, sober single mother on a mission, it was hard for people to believe that I hadn't touched a drop of booze. Looking back, I can understand why. It didn't bother me too much when people didn't believe me. I knew the truth and that's all that mattered.

Every element of my life improved when I stopped drinking: my work, my health, my appearance, my relationships - specifically with my friends and son. I've always had a great relationship with both, but there was a lot of mental fog, anxiety and fatigue after big nights or weekends away when my patience was more than a little thin. I was more snappy for sure.

It never stopped me showing up, but it stilted my joy in some of those moments due to throbbing headaches, rising nausea, irritability and tiredness. In my sobriety, this didn't happen - I was more alert, awake, clear and patient. And the people around me noticed. When I turned 40 in December 2024, I was the fittest I'd ever been.

With the money I'd saved from having no alcohol for 12 months, I paid for my parents to fly over to Sydney from the UK to celebrate the milestone birthday with me. I celebrated surrounded by my loved ones on a yacht in Sydney Harbour - completely sober - and I can honestly say it was the best night of my life.

So it might seem strange when I admit that in 2025, just six months after that night in December, I decided that I wanted to have a drink. And perhaps the most shocking part is, it was planned - it wasn't an impulse decision. I consciously decided to drink again after 18 months of sobriety that had changed my life for the better in almost every way.

My hometown best friends have been by my side since we were kids - they're the constants in my life. Even after moving halfway around the world in 2009, we've celebrated every milestone together. We rang in our 21st birthdays in Ibiza, our 30ths in Amsterdam, and planned our 40ths on Italy's Amalfi Coast. I was set to meet them in Manchester and fly out with the gang at the end of May 2025.

I decided I didn't want my all-or-nothing attitude to drinking to become a self-made cage. I'm a big believer in balance, and wanted to show myself I could enjoy a drink or two on special occasions - without turning it into a big deal. The catch? I'd been outspoken about my sobriety and its benefits (which I still stand by, by the way), so I worried about being seen as a fraud or hypocrite.

I also want to note that I didn't choose sobriety because of problems with alcohol. It was simply a decision I made after realising I was no longer happy with my drinking habits. I was a big binge drinker and, when I drank, I didn't have an 'off switch'. I didn't drink often - but when I did, I couldn't stop.

I wanted to prove to myself that I have a healthy relationship with booze - one or two drinks doesn't define me. So I decided to savour a limoncello spritz in Sorrento. My friends assured me there was zero pressure, and they supported whatever I chose. It was entirely my decision and I felt at peace with it.

No one warns you how quickly sobriety can become part of your identity - and for me, it absolutely did. The first drink wasn't the scary part. I enjoyed it, and the old familiar feeling of weightless legs and giggles came back after just one. I felt the buzz I hadn't felt in over 18 months.

'I'm a lightweight,' I thought. 'I'll be a cheap date! ' I had two drinks with my girlfriends that night as we laughed about the bliss of growing up before social media and reminisced over old memories. It was a perfect evening.

Yet at the end of the night as I lay in my bed, slightly light-headed and happy, I found myself thinking: 'What if this means I've failed?

' Eighteen months earlier, I had made the decision to stop drinking. Not because I'd hit rock bottom. Not because anyone had staged an intervention. Not because I woke up in a hedge in Kings Cross wearing someone else's shoes.

Nothing dramatic triggered it - I just wanted a fresh start. I realised this was my last year in my 30s and I'd never be on the 'right' side of 40 again. So, I promised myself I'd get into the best physical and mental shape of my life. The truth is, I liked myself more without alcohol.

Once I set my mind to something, I move mountains to make it happen





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