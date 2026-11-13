African Miss Universe Contestants Face Visa Barriers for Puerto Rico Pageant

Miss Universe contestants from Zimbabwe, Zambia and other African nations struggle with US visa restrictions under Presidential Proclamation 10998, leading to withdrawals and uncertainty for the 75th edition of the pageaNt in Puerto Rico.

Visa Restrictions Impact African Pageant Contenders

Several contestants from African nations are facing significant hurdles in their attempt to participate in the 75th edition of the Miss Universe pageant, which is scheduled to take venue in Puerto Rico . The primary obstacle stems from stringent United States visa policies that have been implemented under Presidential Proclamation 10998 . This proclamation, which took effect on January 1,2026, imposes partial travel restrictions on nationals from nineteen countries. These measures include the suspension of the issuance for visitor, student, and exchange visas, as well as immigrant visas for individuals from the affected regions. Consequently, beauty queens from these nations are finding it increasingly difficult to secure the necessary travel documentation to enter Puerto Rico , a US territory that enforces the same immigration laws as the continental United States.

Roseanna Hall, the titleholder representing Zimbabwe, has been vocal about the difficulties she and her peers are encountering. In social media posts,Hall described her experience as a back-and-forth struggle to obtain approval for her visa. She noted that the day she was officially scheduled to depart for Puerto Rico had arrived without her having received the required clearance. Hall emphasized that she is not alone in this predicament, highlighting the shared anxiety among her fellow African contestants. Her situation underscores the broader challenge faced by women from countries subjected to these travel bans, as they attempt to navigate a complex bureaucratic landscape to fulfill their professional commitments on a global stage.

Also read US visa restrictions force some African contestants out of Miss Universe competition

Withdrawals and Uncertainties Among Representatives

The impact of these restrictions has already led to tangible consequences for the competition. Pamela Mubanga, the Miss Universe Zambia representative, officially withdrew from the contest due to the US travel restrictions. An official statement from the Miss Universe Zambia organization clarified that Mubanga's withdrawal was not due to personal circumstances, documentation errors,or organizational challenges, but was directly linked to the presidential travel restrictions affecting Zambia and other African countries. mubanga, a twenty-five-year-vintage registered nurse who was crowned on October 8, had hoped to represent her nation at the international event,but the visa denial made her participation impossible.

Beyond the confirmed withdrawal, uncertainty looms over the participation of other African delegates. Reports indicate that contestants from five additional African nations are facing similar visa difficulties, although specific names were not disclosed in initial statements. The representative from South Sudan expressed significant doubt regarding her ability to attend, commenting that her chances of making it to Puerto Rico were roughly fifty-fifty. This atmosphere of uncertainty has cast a shadow over the preparations for the pageant, which typically involves contestants arriving weeks in advance for registration, fittings, and promotional activities. The pressure to secure visas has intensified as the event date approaches, leaving many candidates in a state of limbo.

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Broader Implications of US Travel Policy

The situation highlights the far-reaching effects of US immigration policy on international cultural and sporting events. Puerto Rico, while a distinct territory, follows all federal immigration regulations, meaning that visitors from restricted countries must comply with the same stringent visa requirements as those traveling to the mainland United States. The proclamation affects nationals from twenty-six African countries out of the seventy-five nations currently barred from obtaining immigrant visas under current administration policies. This has created a unique hurdle for participants who might otherwise have had no difficulty traveling for other international engagements.

The Miss Universe organization has acknowledged the gravity of the situation,recognizing that these visa denials are a direct outcome of geopolitical policy rather than individual merit or preparation. The withdrawal of a contestant like Mubanga, who had recently secured her national title, serves as a stark reminder of how administrative barriers can disrupt global events. As the pageant progresses, the focus remains on whether affected contestants, such as Hall, will manage to secure their visas in the final days before the competition. The outcome won't only determine the representation of specific nations yet also serVe as a case study in the intersection of international diplomacy, immigration law, and global beauty pageantry.