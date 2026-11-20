Egypt CAPMAS data reveals Africa's population hit 1.56 billion in 2026. Nigeria leads with 250.2 million people as the continent prepares to absorb most global growth by 2050.

Africa's population reached approximately 1.56 billion people in 2026, according to official data released by Egypt's Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics. This figure represents 19 percent of the global population, which stands at 8.241 billion people worldwide. The statistics agency shared these demographic indicators to mark African Statistics Day on November 19.

Core Demographic Shifts and Global Projections

Egypt CAPMAS projects that Africa will absorb the largest share of global population growth between 2026 and 2050. By the middle of the century, Africa's share of the world population is expected to rise to 25.9 percent. The global population is forecast to increase to 9.621 billion, an addition of 1.38 billion people. While growth rates decline in other regions, Africa's demographic expansion will be the primary driver of this increase.

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This shift positions Africa as the most significant source of new consumers and workers for the global economy in the coming decades. The continent's population is expected to add roughly 900 million people over the next 24 years. This demographic trajectory reframes Africa from a marginal market to the central hub of global demographic growth.

Nigeria and Egypt Lead Continental Population Rankings

Nigeria remains the demographic heavyweight of Africa with 250.2 million people. This population accounts for 16 percent of the continent and 3 percent of the world total. Nigeria ranks sixth globally in population size, surpassing all other African nations. Ethiopia follows as the second-largest with 138.9 million people, representing 8.9 percent of the African population and ranking tenth worldwide.

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Egypt holds the third position on the continent with 109.3 million residents. It is the most populous country in North Africa and ranks thirteenth globally. The Democratic Republic of Congo recorded 116.5 million people, while South Africa has 63.5 million. These figures highlight the vast scale of potential markets and labor pools across the region.

Youth Demographics Create Economic Opportunities and Pressures

Africa possesses the youngest demographic profile of any continent. Approximately 39 percent of Africans are under the age of 15. This share is significantly higher than the 22 percent seen in Asia and Oceania, and the 15 percent in Europe. In specific nations, the youth share is even more pronounced, reaching 49 percent in the Central African Republic, 48 percent in Somalia, and 47 percent in Mali.

The continent's natural increase rate stood at 2.4 percent in 2026. This rate peaked at 3.8 percent in the Central African Republic, 3.5 percent in Somalia, and 3.4 percent in Mali. While this youth bulge offers a potential demographic dividend through a growing workforce and future consumer base, it requires massive job creation. The economy must match the natural increase rate with sustained investment in education, health, and infrastructure.

Life Expectancy Trends Signal Health System Developments

Africa's average life expectancy is 64 years for men and 68 years for women. These figures sit below the global averages of 71 years for men and 76 years for women. Life expectancy serves as a key proxy for healthcare quality, nutrition, and working conditions. Higher life expectancy generally correlates with greater economic productivity.

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Egypt demonstrates stronger health outcomes relative to the continental average. Life expectancy in Egypt has risen to 69.7 years for men and 74.7 years for women. These numbers are closer to global standards, though they remain slightly under the worldwide averages. Improvements in these metrics are essential for supporting the large and young workforce that will drive future economic growth across the continent.