Afghanistan TPS Discharge Petition Draws Lone Republican Signature

Rep. Don Bacon is the only Republican to sign a discharge petition seeking a House vote on Afghanistan TPS protections for Afghan nationals in the US.

Representative Don Bacon of Nebraska has become the only Republican so far to sign a Democratic-led discharge petition that would force a House vote on legislation restoring Afghanistan TPS protections. The petition, filed on November 9 by Democratic Representatives Sam Liccardo of California and Jason Crow of Colorado, seeks to bring the Afghanistan TPS Act of 2026 to the House floor without action from Republican leadership.

The effort centers on restoring deportation protections and work authorization for Afghan nationals living in the United States. Bacon, who is retiring at the end of the current Congress, is joining Democrats in a procedural push that Republican leadership has not initiated.

Also read Epstein Files Bill Reaches 218 Signatures in House Discharge Petition

How the Discharge Petition Works and Where It Stands

Under House rules, supporters of the discharge petition need 218 signatures to trigger the process for floor consideration. At the current tally of 105 signatures, the petition is 113 short of that threshold.

Newsweek reported that it had contacted the offices of House Speaker Mike Johnson and Bacon for comment and was awaiting responses. Those responses were not available at the time of reporting.

Bipartisan Sponsorship and the Senate Companion Measure

The bill was introduced in July by Crow and Liccardo, alongside Republican Representatives Bacon and María Elvira Salazar of Florida. Republican Representatives Joe Wilson of South Carolina and Morgan Luttrell of Texas also signed up to support the legislation.

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Independent Congressman Kevin Kiley of California, who left the Republican Party in March, has also signed the discharge petition. The bill has bipartisan support in the Senate as well, where a companion measure was introduced on August 6 by Democratic Senator Chris Coons of Delaware.

The Senate companion has seven cosponsors, including three Republicans: Senators Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, and Thom Tillis of North Carolina. Four Democrats have also signed on as cosponsors. The bill was referred to the Senate Judiciary Committee, where it remains pending.

What the Legislation Would Do for Afghan Nationals

The legislation would designate Afghanistan for TPS through July 1, 2029. Eligible Afghan nationals already in the United States could apply for protection from deportation and authorization to work.

Applicants would be required to submit biometric and biographic information and undergo criminal and national security background checks. The legislation would generally require the Department of Homeland Security to process TPS and employment authorization applications within 90 days.

Why Afghanistan's TPS Ended and the Competing Arguments

TPS is a humanitarian immigration program created by Congress in 1990. It allows nationals of countries experiencing armed conflict, environmental disasters, or other extraordinary conditions to temporarily live and work in the United States, but it does not provide permanent legal status or a pathway to permanent residency.

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The Department of Homeland Security announced the termination of Afghanistan's designation in May 2025, and it took effect at 11:59 p.m. on July 14. Then-Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said a government review found that conditions in Afghanistan had improved sufficiently that the country no longer met the requirements for TPS. The termination was part of an effort that also covered nationals of Haiti, Venezuela, Honduras, Nicaragua, Nepal, Cameroon, and Syria.

Afghanistan was first designated for TPS in 2022, following the U.S. military withdrawal and the Taliban's takeover of the country the previous year. The Biden administration later extended and redesignated Afghanistan for TPS through May 2025. The Department of Homeland Security estimated that about 11,700 Afghan nationals held TPS when the Trump administration moved to terminate the designation.

Supporters of restoring TPS argue that Afghanistan remains unsafe under Taliban rule and that Afghans who assisted the U.S. government and military could face persecution if returned. The Trump administration has maintained that Congress designed TPS to provide temporary rather than indefinite protection, and it has defended terminations when it determines that the statutory conditions no longer exist.

Real-World Impact on Afghan Families and Next Steps

ABC News reported in early November that dozens of Afghan immigrants were expected to be deported from the United States, potentially including relatives of Afghans who worked alongside U.S. forces during the war. Lawyers, advocacy groups, and families told the outlet that hundreds of Afghans were being held in Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention in Louisiana.

Some detainees could be flown to Pakistan before being transferred to Afghanistan, according to the same reporting. Families and advocates have warned that returnees could face persecution or other danger under Taliban rule.

The 2021 withdrawal followed the collapse of the U.S.-backed Afghan government and the Taliban's rapid return to power. During the subsequent evacuation from Kabul, a suicide bombing killed 13 U.S. service members and roughly 170 Afghan civilians. For the discharge petition, the next concrete step depends on gathering 113 more signatures to reach the 218 needed in the House, while the Senate companion remains with the Senate Judiciary Committee.