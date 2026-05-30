Thousands of impoverished children in Afghanistan are subjected to systemic sexual exploitation through the barbaric tradition of Bacha Bazi, which has persisted for centuries. Despite the Taliban's public claims to oppose the practice, it continues as an open secret.

In Afghanistan , thousands of impoverished children are subjected to systemic sexual exploitation through the barbaric tradition of Bacha Bazi , which has persisted for centuries. Despite the Taliban 's public claims to oppose the practice, it continues as an open secret.

Survivors who have escaped speak of beatings, rape, and psychological torment, and many turn to prostitution, drug addiction, or suicide. The suspension of international aid following the Taliban's return to power in 2021 has left victims with limited access to support and rehabilitation. A recent report by the US State Department found that child soldier recruitment, human trafficking, and Bacha Bazi continue in Afghanistan, with local commanders and influential figures among the main perpetrators.

The roots of Bacha Bazi stretch back to at least the 13th century, but its most infamous resurgence came during the Mujahideen's war against the Soviet Union in the 1980s. Afghan commanders who fought in the resistance were notorious for keeping young boys as their personal possessions, treating them as status symbols as well as objects of abuse. Once in their captors' hands, the children are forced to wear women's clothing and subjected to systematic sexual abuse.

Photographs and videos that have surfaced online show boys at these gatherings, forced to perform in front of groups of men who later pass them around as objects of pleasure. Many adolescent victims are said to grow up to have boy lovers of their own, repeating the cycle. The absence of any services to recover or rehabilitate boys who are caught in this horrendous abuse makes it hard to know what happens to these children.

In some conservative religious groups, Bacha Bazi is considered acceptable. The foreign forces operating in Afghanistan through the 2000s and 2010s were well aware of Bacha Bazi but were often powerless to intervene because many of the Afghan commanders they allied with engaged in the practice. The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission has reported that the victims of bacha bazi suffer from serious psychological trauma, stress, and a sort of distrust, hopelessness, and pessimistic feeling.

Bacha bazi results in fear among the children and feelings of revenge and hostility develop in their mind. The practice has been widely documented by domestic and foreign intellectuals, historians, and politicians visiting the region, but its most infamous resurgence came during the Mujahideen's war against the Soviet Union in the 1980s. Afghan commanders who fought in the resistance were notorious for keeping young boys as their personal possessions, treating them as status symbols as well as objects of abuse.

When the Taliban first rose to power in the 1990s, they claimed one of their chief grievances was this 'perversion' among the warlords, and they outlawed the practice. But after the Taliban was ousted in 2001 amid the US invasion of Afghanistan, the old power structures returned, and so did Bacha Bazi. Though some boys reportedly volunteer, many are sold into this life by their own impoverished families desperate to get by.

Others are quite simply abducted, including by police officers - the very people supposed to prevent Bacha Bazi from resurging. A young Afghan boy is dressed by his 'owner' for a private party in 2008, while a recent report suggests it remains widespread. The US State Department in its latest Trafficking in Persons report, found that child soldier recruitment, human trafficking and Bacha Bazi continue in Afghanistan.

The report said the Taliban recruit children through coercion and deception, including false promises, and documented cases of Bacha Bazi involving Taliban officials as well as other armed groups. Survivors told investigators that local commanders and influential figures are now among the main perpetrators but that before the Taliban's 2021 takeover, military commanders, police officers and government officials were also involved





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bacha Bazi Afghanistan Taliban Child Trafficking Human Rights

United States Latest News, United States Headlines