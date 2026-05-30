Afghanistan's Hidden Horror: The Plight of Bacha Bazi Boys

An in-depth look at the systemic sexual exploitation of young boys in Afghanistan known as Bacha Bazi, a tradition that persists despite legal bans and the Taliban's return to power.

In Afghanistan , a centuries-old tradition known as Bacha Bazi , meaning 'boy play', continues to subject thousands of impoverished boys to systemic sexual exploitation. These children are forced to wear women's clothing and makeup, dance for powerful men, and endure rape.

Despite the Taliban's public condemnation and legal ban on the practice, it persists as an open secret. Survivors report beatings, psychological torment, and being discarded once they grow facial hair. Many turn to prostitution, drugs, or suicide. The suspension of international aid after the Taliban's 2021 return has left victims with limited support.

The roots of Bacha Bazi date back to at least the 13th century, but its most infamous resurgence occurred during the Mujahideen's war against the Soviet Union in the 1980s. Warlords and commanders kept young boys as status symbols and objects of abuse. The Taliban initially outlawed the practice when they first rose to power in the 1990s, but after their ousting in 2001, Bacha Bazi returned with the old power structures.

Today, local commanders and influential figures are among the main perpetrators, though before the Taliban takeover, military and police officials were also involved. Some boys are sold by impoverished families, others are abducted, even by police. The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission reports that victims suffer serious psychological trauma, stress, distrust, and feelings of revenge. Many adolescent victims grow up to keep their own bachas, perpetuating the cycle.

Foreign forces operating in Afghanistan through the 2000s and 2010s were aware but often powerless to intervene due to alliances with Afghan commanders engaged in the practice. In some conservative religious groups, Bacha Bazi is considered acceptable. Photographer Barat Ali Batoor documented these boys in a 2010 Frontline documentary, highlighting the ongoing tragedy. The US State Department's Trafficking in Persons report confirms that Bacha Bazi, along with child soldier recruitment and human trafficking, continues in Afghanistan under the Taliban





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