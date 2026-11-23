Taliban-appointed Green Units in Kunar province patrol mountains to stop illegal logging. Officials report 126 million seedlings planted over five years as forest cover grows.

Members of the Green Units patrol the rugged terrain of Chawkay district in Kunar province on Thursday, October 15, 2026. This specialized police task force operates under the authority of the Taliban government to safeguard Afghanistan's dwindling natural resources. The unit targets illegal logging and timber smuggling that threaten the nation's remaining woodland areas.

Historical Forest Loss and Current Patrols

The Green Units navigate steep slopes and deep ravines to protect forested regions in eastern Afghanistan. From an aerial perspective, large sections of the landscape appear barren, with brown ridges stretching into the distance. These visual cues highlight the severe impact of deforestation that has plagued the country for decades.

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Mohammad Nasir Shalizi, a research assistant professor at North Carolina State University, attributes the most severe forest loss to the period between the Soviet invasion in 1979 and the fall of the first Taliban regime in 2001. During those years, Afghanistan lost an estimated 50% of its forest cover. The destruction was driven primarily by illegal logging and the smuggling of high-value timber, including oak and cedar.

Additional factors contributing to this environmental degradation include war, forest fires, and a heavy reliance on wood for heating, cooking, and construction. The U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization notes that climate change, agricultural expansion, construction projects, and mining activities have also accelerated the loss of woodland. Centuries ago, forests covered approximately 5% of the land, while areas dominated by pistachios, almonds, and junipers accounted for around 33%. Today, forests and shrubland make up just 2.8% of the total area.

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Government Strategy and Seedling Planting

Sher Mohammad Hatami, spokesperson for the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock, states that authorities have planted approximately 126 million seedlings and cuttings in the five years since the establishment of the forest patrol units. This massive reforestation effort represents a significant commitment to reversing historical environmental damage.

Mohammad Halim Rafi, spokesperson for Afghanistan's National Statistics and Information Authority, confirms that forest cover has increased by 427,000 hectares over the past 15 years. This translates to an expansion of 1.06 million acres of woodland. These figures indicate a positive trend in forest regeneration, although the work remains intensive and widespread.

National Support for Reforestation Initiatives

SUCCESSIVE governments in Afghanistan have supported efforts to safeguard remaining trees and regenerate lost woodland. Both the current administration and the previous U.S.-backed government enforced laws to protect forests. They also backed various tree-planting initiatives aimed at restoring ecological balance.

The rate of deforestation has slowed considerably in the past two decades. There are clear indications that forests are slowly returning in some areas. This stabilization is a direct result of coordinated enforcement and planting efforts across the country.

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Community Impact and Future Outlook

Abdul Hadi Achakzai, head of the Environmental Protection Training and Development Organization, warns that sparse tree cover is already raising temperatures in Afghanistan. The reduction of green spaces has direct consequences for local climate conditions and public health.

The Aga Khan Foundation is actively involved in forest-planting projects in Afghanistan's mountains. These projects prioritize areas where communities live below treeless slopes. Apoorva Oza, the foundation's global program lead for agriculture and climate change, describes these efforts as disaster-proofing communities.

Oza emphasizes that tree planting is not merely a livelihood or environmental issue. It serves as a life-saving intervention for vulnerable populations. The Green Units continue to play a critical role in ensuring these newly planted forests survive illegal exploitation and environmental threats.