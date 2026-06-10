Afghan War Veteran and Friend of Prince Harry Launches Appeal for Bionic Arm After NHS Fails to Deliver

Former Royal Marine Ben McBean, a double amputee injured in Afghanistan and friend of Prince Harry, is fundraising for a bionic arm after the NHS failed to provide one despite a 2022 promise. His story also includes recent racial abuse and disability discrimination.

Ben McBean, a 39-year-old former Royal Marine Commando and double amputee Afghan war veteran who is friends with Prince Harry , has launched a public crowdfunding appeal to raise money for a bionic arm .

He lost an arm and a leg in a landmine explosion in Afghanistan in 2008 at the age of 20 and was critically injured, sharing a medical evacuation flight with Prince Harry. Despite his service and sacrifice, McBean has only ever been provided with static prosthetic arms by the National Health Service (NHS). The NHS had promised to offer all amputees bionic arms by 2022, but McBean states he has never been offered one, despite regular follow-up appointments and surgeries.

His goal is to travel abroad to obtain a bionic prosthetic to regain functional independence, with the simple but profound desire to hold both of his young sons' hands simultaneously. He has two children: Albie, nine, and Maddox, five. The appeal on GoFundMe aims to raise £22,000.

McBean expressed his motivation, stating that a bionic arm would restore possibilities for his future after his blast injury, allowing everyday acts like opening a door while holding a cup of tea or holding his children's hands. Support has been forthcoming from notable figures; ex-SAS soldier and author Andy McNab called McBean's situation a slap in the face for veterans.

Shadow Defence Secretary James Cartlidge described McBean as a hero who deserves help and expressed concern that he must resort to private fundraising, urging ministers to investigate his case urgently. As of the report, the campaign had raised just over £21,000, with McBean expressing overwhelming gratitude and excitement for the nearing goal. Beyond his physical injury, McBean has also faced recent racial abuse and public scrutiny related to his disabilities.

In a separate incident last year, he was subjected to a racist tirade in a Tesco car park in Plymouth, Devon, by an older woman who shouted at him to get out of her country. McBean, born in the UK to UK-born parents, a former serveman with good grades, was left furious and hurt by the encounter, which compounded his struggles with PTSD. He has also faced challenges regarding his blue disabled parking badge.

After a marathon completion following his injury, he was initially deemed not disabled enough to retain the badge but later had it reinstated after a campaign. He described confrontations with members of the public who质疑 his disability because he does not appear disabled, despite his ongoing pain and functional limitations from using a prosthetic leg full-time and nerve damage from shrapnel. These experiences highlight the multifaceted challenges-medical, financial, social, and psychological-faced by injured veterans in their civilian lives





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Ben Mcbean Prince Harry Afghan War Veteran Bionic Arm NHS Crowdfunding Amputee Royal Marine Landmine Racial Abuse Disability Gofundme Veterans Healthcare UK

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Afghan War Veteran and Friend of Prince Harry Launches Appeal for Bionic Arm After NHS Fails to DeliverBen McBean, a double amputee former Royal Marine who was injured in Afghanistan and is friends with Prince Harry, has started a crowdfunding campaign to get a bionic arm abroad after the NHS did not provide one despite promises. He wants to hold his children's hands and regain independence. The case has drawn criticism from veterans and politicians, highlighting gaps in support for amputees.

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Double Amputee Afghan War Veteran and Friend of Prince Harry Launches Appeal for Bionic Arm Amid NHS ShortcomingsBen McBean, a former Royal Marine Commando and double amputee who was injured in Afghanistan and befriended by Prince Harry, has launched a GoFundMe appeal to raise funds for a bionic arm abroad after the NHS failed to provide one despite a 2022 promise. McBean, who lost an arm and leg in a 2008 landmine blast, hopes the technology will allow him to hold both his children's hands. His story highlights systemic failures in veteran care and has drawn support and criticism from public figures. The article also details his experiences with racial abuse, disability discrimination, and his ongoing struggle with PTSD.

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