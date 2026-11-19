CIS analysis reveals a 116 percent growth in the Afghan population during the Biden years, raising questions about vetting protocols and national security risks.

A comprehensive analysis by the Center for Immigration Studies indicates that the Afghan population in the United States surged by 116 percent during the administration of President Joe Biden. This dramatic demographic shift was primarily driven by the mass resettlement operations initiated following the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan in 2021. The data highlights a significant acceleration in foreign-born growth compared to the native-born population over the same period.

Population Growth Metrics and Comparisons

Researcher Steven Camarota from the Center for Immigration Studies found that the Biden administration grew the foreign-born population almost seven times faster than the native-born United States population from 2021 to 2025. While the Afghan population experienced a 116 percent increase, other nations also saw substantial rises in their US-based populations. Specifically, the Venezuelan population grew by 93 percent, the Colombian population increased by 45 percent, the Nepalese population rose by 42 percent, and the Cuban population went up by 41 percent.

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Net Increases Versus New Arrivals

Camarota emphasized that these percentage increases do not represent the raw number of new arrivals but rather the net increase in the total population. This calculation accounts for newcomers minus deaths and outmigration, meaning the actual number of new arrivals must be larger than the reported net figures. The boom in the Afghan population is directly linked to the specific policy decisions made during the 2021 evacuation and subsequent resettlement efforts.

Vetting Failures and Security Risks

Reports have emerged detailing significant vetting failures during this resettlement period, with the Biden administration overseeing errors in 40 percent of asylum applications. A Department of Defense Inspector General report identified that about 50 Afghans were flagged for significant security concerns after their resettlement. Most of these unvetted individuals, who had derogatory information linked to them, subsequently disappeared into American communities, with only three of 31 flagged individuals located as of September 17, 2021.

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Allegations of Terrorism Ties

Further concerns were raised regarding individuals placed on the federal government's No Fly List due to ties to Islamic terrorism, though top agency officials refused to disclose the total number of such cases. Testimony provided to Congress indicated that some unvetted Afghans resettled in the United States were found to have been involved in placing improvised explosive devices to kill American troops. Additionally, allegations from a whistleblower claimed the administration knowingly resettled almost 400 Afghans listed as potential threats in federal databases.

Impact on National Security Protocol

The situation has sparked intense scrutiny over the protocols used to screen refugees from conflict zones. The DOD IG report noted that the administration failed to properly vet Afghans who arrived in the United States, with some being listed on the Terrorism Watch List. These findings suggest that the rapid expansion of the Afghan population came at the cost of rigorous security checks, leaving open questions about the long-term safety implications for American communities.