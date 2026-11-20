Baryalai Rahimi and Mirebadurahman Sadat, who illegally entered the UK and raped an autistic 14-year-old on a train, were found guilty at Inner London Crown Court. Officials plan deportation.

Baryalai Rahimi and Mirebadurahman Sadat were convicted of severe sexual offenses against a vulnerable minor on a train service in the United Kingdom. The two men, who arrived in the country illegally from Afghanistan, systematically targeted a 14-year-old girl with autism during a journey through Kent and into London. Their actions have triggered immediate legal proceedings and a strong governmental response regarding immigration enforcement and criminal justice.

Court Verdicts and Specific Convictions

Inner London Crown Court delivered guilty verdicts for both defendants following a two-week trial that examined CCTV footage and witness testimony. Baryalai Rahimi, aged 25 and residing in Southall, west London, was convicted of one count of rape, one count of sexual assault, and three counts of sexual activity with a child. The court found his actions to be the most severe among the charges brought against the pair.

Also read Rahimi and Sadat Convicted of Train Rape and Sexual Assault

Mirebadurahman Sadat, 29, and living in Cricklewood, was found guilty of assault by penetration, one count of sexual activity with a child, and two counts of causing a child to engage in sexual activity. The jury concluded that the men acted in concert, with each taking turns to abuse the victim while other passengers remained oblivious. Their convictions represent a decisive legal outcome for a crime that shocked the public and authorities alike.

Mechanism of the Targeted Attack

The incident began on February 5 when the pair approached the teenager at Sturry station near Canterbury in rural Kent. They followed the runaway child onto a London-bound service departing at 3pm, deliberately isolating her from other travelers. Rahimi initiated the assault by forcing himself on the girl and raping her in one of the train toilets, exploiting her vulnerability and isolation.

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CCTV evidence captured the coordinated nature of the attack as Rahimi walked through the carriage and left the girl alone with Sadat. The footage showed Sadat then subjecting the victim to sustained sexual assault. The men repeated this pattern of moving through the carriage to ensure they had control over the victim at different times. The victim repeatedly told both men 'no', but the attackers ignored her pleas and continued their crimes without interruption or fear of detection.

Victim Impact and Passenger Inaction

During her police interview, the victim described the terrifying atmosphere on the Southeastern train service where bystanders failed to intervene. She stated that no one was really looking at the abuse because everyone was just on their phones. The girl recounted how Rahimi, who used the alias 'Sandine', tried to lure her away from the platform and forcibly kissed her despite her resistance.

The psychological impact on the victim was profound, as she felt unable to stop her abusers who knew her age and knew she was vulnerable. Rahimi laughed when he learned she was 14, demonstrating a complete disregard for her safety and consent. British Transport Police Detective Constable Gemma Littlewood highlighted the exceptional courage shown by the victim in reporting the crime, noting the irreparable harm caused by the men's deliberate conspiracy.

Immigration Status and Deportation Plans

Both offenders entered the UK illegally on small boats in 2023, but their legal statuses differ as the UK does not recognize the Taliban government in Afghanistan. Baryalai Rahimi claimed asylum upon arrival, while Mirebadurahman Sadat was granted leave to remain, a status that normally allows migrants to stay in Britain. These legal protections have complicated immediate removal efforts for authorities.

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Despite these legal hurdles, Home Office officials have vowed to pursue deportation actions once sentencing occurs. A Home Office spokesman confirmed that thoughts are with the victim and stated that justice has been delivered by the courts. The government aims to remove the vile criminals off British soil, leveraging its policy that over 11,700 foreign criminals have been removed since the last election.

Investigation and Sentencing Schedule

British Transport Police launched an urgent investigation after the victim approached officers at Peterborough station on February 10. Using the victim's detailed account and CCTV footage, detectives identified Rahimi and Sadat in west London and arrested them shortly thereafter. The prompt response ensured the perpetrators were captured before they could flee or destroy evidence related to the case.

Baryalai Rahimi and Mirebadurahman Sadat are scheduled to be sentenced on December 18 at Inner London Crown Court. The impending sentencing marks the final stage of the judicial process before potential deportation proceedings begin. Officials emphasize that they will do everything in their power to remove the men from the country, citing a 41% increase in foreign criminal removals compared to the previous two-year period.