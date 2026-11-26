Niamatullah Zakhel was remanded in custody after appearing at Lincoln Magistrates Court charged with sexual assault and public nuisance in Grantham.

A 34-year-old Afghan national, identified as Niamatullah Zakhel, has appeared in court charged with sexual assault and a public nuisance offence following reported incidents in Grantham, Lincolnshire. The suspect was remanded into custody after a hearing at Lincoln Magistrates Court on Friday.

Court Proceedings and Formal Charges

Niamatullah Zakhel attended Lincoln Magistrates Court this afternoon to face the allegations that occurred in Grantham. During the 40-minute hearing, the defendant wore a grey sweater and followed the proceedings with the assistance of a Pashto interpreter. He spoke only to confirm his name, address, and date of birth.

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No pleas were indicated during the brief court appearance. The judge remanded Niamatullah Zakhel into custody, scheduling his next appearance at Lincoln Crown Court for December 23. The legal process has officially begun following these serious charges.

Details of Alleged Sexual Assault and Nuisance

Police details indicate that the sexual assault charge concerns an incident where Niamatullah Zakhel put his arms around a different woman outside a restaurant and touched her breasts. This specific allegation forms one part of the serious charges brought against him in Grantham.

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The second charge involves a public nuisance offence, which police stated was committed intentionally or recklessly. This allegation involves the suspect following a woman home from a supermarket along several streets. He is accused of attempting to get into her house during this pursuit.

Police Response and Community Reassurance

Lincolnshire Police released a statement on Tuesday evening confirming that Niamatullah Zakhel was charged following a number of reported incidents in Grantham since Friday. The force emphasized that these additional patrols are being carried out to provide reassurance to the community.

Officers are increasing their presence in and around the town centre over the coming days. Lincolnshire Police stated there is currently no information to indicate an increased risk to the wider community beyond the specific suspects involved. Residents are encouraged to speak to officers with any concerns.

Ongoing Investigation and Public Appeal

Lincolnshire Police are working closely with South Kesteven District Council to address any community concerns regarding these events. The force continues to appeal for anyone who has direct information to contact them as soon as possible. They are specifically asking for witnesses of Niamatullah Zakhel's behaviour to come forward.

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Anyone with information is asked to get in touch so it can be assessed as part of ongoing enquiries. The investigation remains active as authorities seek to resolve the cases related to the alleged offences in Grantham.