Afghan Migrants Trial: Rahimi and Sadat Deny Abuse Charges at Inner London Crown Court

Baryalai Rahimi and Mirebadurahman Sadat face 20 sexual charges at Inner London Crown Court. The trial details alleged assaults on a 14-year-old girl aboard a Southeastern train to London Bridge.

Two Afghan migrants, identified as Baryalai Rahimi and Mirebadurahman Sadat, are standing trial at Inner London Crown Court facing a total of 20 charges related to the sexual abuse of a 14-year-old girl. The prosecution alleges that the defendants targeted the vulnerable teenager on a Southeastern train service traveling from Kent to London Bridge on February 5. Both men have entered not guilty pleas to all charges, including multiple counts of rape, sexual assault, and sexual activity with a child under the age of 13.

Prosecution Case Details Train Assault

The prosecutor, Richard Witcombe, opened the case by describing how Rahimi and Sadat allegedly identified the 14-year-old girl as a vulnerable individual traveling alone. The court heard that the pair followed the victim onto the train and proceeded to sexually assault her in the toilets during a mid-afternoon journey. Rahimi is accused of taking the girl into the toilet twice and raping her there, while Sadat is alleged to have assaulted her on two separate occasions after her friend had already abused her.

Also read London police arrest 139 people outside US Embassy for supporting banned pro-Palestinian group

Witcombe told the jurors that the girls initial interactions with the defendants began on the platform, where Rahimi complimented her appearance and kissed her. Despite the victim stating she was 14 years old and repeatedly saying no, she was coerced into sitting on Rahimi's lap just five minutes after boarding. The prosecutor emphasized that the victim felt scared and controlled by Rahimi, fearing he would become angry or hurt her if she refused his demands. DNA evidence matching Rahimi was subsequently found on the floor of the train toilets and on the victim's clothing.

Defendants Claim Consent and Age Misrepresentation

Baryalai Rahimi, 25, from Southall in west London, and Mirebadurahman Sadat, 29, from Cricklewood in northwest London, appeared in green prison-issue jumpers and were aided by Dari and Farsi interpreters. During their arrests, both men provided prepared statements denying the allegations. Rahimi claimed that he asked the girl her age and was told she was 17 years old, asserting that she looked between 17 and 18 years old at the time. He insisted that the female was very forward and that all interactions were consensual and instigated by her.

Advertisement

Rahimi further denied any penetrative sex took place, maintaining that the victim was an adult who willingly engaged in the activities. Sadat, who cited some memory issues in his statement, firmly denied all offenses he is accused of. The defense strategy appears to rely on the assertion that the victim misrepresented her age and that the sexual contact was mutual rather than forced. Jurors were told that after the alleged assaults, Rahimi returned to sit with Sadat, who reportedly remarked that the girl was his type.

Specific Charges and Legal Proceedings Outline

The charges against Baryalai Rahimi are extensive, including three counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault, one count of assault by penetration, and six alternative counts of sexual activity with a child. These charges cover the alleged incidents that occurred over the course of the train journey from Kent to London Bridge. The prosecution argues that the severity of the abuse, including the repeated rapes in the toilet compartment, demonstrates a clear pattern of predatory behavior targeting a minor.

Mirebadurahman Sadat faces a different set of charges, which include two counts of assault by penetration, two counts of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, and four alternative counts of sexual activity with a child. The court heard that Sadat participated in the abuse after Rahimi had already established control over the victim. The prosecution maintains that Sadat knew or should have known the girl was a minor and that he exploited her vulnerability for his own sexual gratification.

Trial Duration and Expected Court Timeline

The trial at Inner London Crown Court is expected to last three weeks, during which the jury will hear detailed testimonies from the victim and various expert witnesses. The proceedings will likely include forensic analysis of the DNA evidence found on the train and the victim's clothing, as well as character references and background checks on both defendants. The judge has instructed the jury to consider the evidence strictly within the context of the law regarding sexual offenses and the age of consent.

Advertisement

As the trial continues, the court will scrutinize the inconsistencies between the defendants' statements and the physical evidence recovered from the scene. The victim is expected to testify about the emotional and physical trauma she suffered during the assault, providing the jury with a firsthand account of the events. Legal observers note that the outcome of this case may have significant implications for how similar crimes involving migrants and public transport are prosecuted in the United Kingdom. The jury will deliberate on the credibility of the witnesses and the weight of the forensic evidence before reaching a verdict on the serious charges brought against Rahimi and Sadat.