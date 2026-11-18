Baryalai Rahimi and Mirebadurahman Sadat convicted of raping and sexually assaulting an autistic 14-year-old girl on a Southeastern train in February.

Two Afghan nationals have been convicted of severe sexual crimes against a vulnerable minor following a trial at the Inner London Crown Court. Baryalai Rahimi, aged 25, and Mirebadurahman Sadat, aged 29, were found guilty of raping and sexually assaulting an autistic 14-year-old girl on a train in February. The jury delivered the verdict after a two-week proceeding that detailed a coordinated predatory attack on the commuter service.

Court Verdicts For Train Rape Charges

Baryalai Rahimi was convicted of rape, sexual assault, and three counts of sexual activity with a child. Mirebadurahman Sadat received convictions for assault by penetration, sexual activity with a child, and two counts of causing a child to engage in sexual activity. The court determined that both men acted with intent to exploit the victim's vulnerability while she was traveling alone.

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The pair took turns abusing the teenager during the journey. CCTV footage showed each man walking through the carriage to leave the victim alone with the other, facilitating the continuous assault. Rahimi is from Southall in west London, while Sadat resides in Cricklewood. Both men will face sentencing on December 18 for their respective crimes.

How The Attack Unfolded On The Train

The incident began on February 5 this year at Sturry station near Canterbury in Kent. Rahimi and Sadat approached the runaway teenager at 3pm before boarding a London-bound Southeastern service together. Rahimi initially forced himself on the girl and sexually assaulted her in the train toilet. He then walked through the carriage to allow Sadat to take over the abuse.

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Sadat subjected the victim to a sustained sexual assault after Rahimi stepped away. The victim repeatedly told both men no throughout the ordeal, but her protests were ignored. The men followed her onto a connecting train to Peterborough after arriving at London Bridge. Rahimi disembarked at St Pancras, while Sadat got off at Finsbury Park.

Victim Testimony And Police Investigation

During her police interview, the victim described feeling unable to stop her abusers due to fear and confusion. She recalled Rahimi calling himself Sandine and attempting to lure her before forcibly kissing her. She stated she felt scared but did not show it, noting that passengers on the train were mostly on their phones and did not notice the abuse.

After the attack, the victim spoke to police at Peterborough station, bravely reporting the crimes. British Transport Police detectives launched an urgent investigation to track down the suspects. Using the victim's account and CCTV footage from the trains, officers identified Rahimi and Sadat. They were arrested in west London on February 10.

Impact And Future Legal Proceedings

British Transport Police Detective Constable Gemma Littlewood highlighted the courage shown by the victim in reporting the incident. She stated that the testimony enabled police to identify and convict two dangerous predators. The force emphasized its commitment to tackling sexual violence and supporting victims who report offenses.

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The Mail has requested information from the Home Office regarding the immigration status of Rahimi and Sadat. Officials are being asked whether they will seek to deport the convicted men from Britain. The case has drawn attention to the safety of vulnerable travelers on public transport and the importance of bystander awareness.