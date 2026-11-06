Afghan Migrants Baryalai Rahimi and Mirebadurahman Sadat Stand Trial for Train Assault

Baryalai Rahimi and Mirebadurahman Sadat deny 20 charges regarding the alleged assault of an autistic teen on a London train. Details of their defense and victim testimony are outlined.

Baryalai Rahimi and Mirebadurahman Sadat are currently standing trial at Inner London Crown Court for the alleged rape and sexual assault of an autistic teenage girl aboard a commuter train.

The incident occurred on February 5 when the two men followed the runaway teenager onto a London-bound service after spotting her at a rural Kent station.

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Rahimi, aged 25 and from Southall in west London, and Sadat, aged 29 and from Cricklewood in north-west London, face a total of 20 charges between them.

Both defendants have entered not guilty pleas to all charges, which include multiple counts of sexual activity with a child and rape.

Court Testimony and Defense Claims

Baryalai Rahimi provided evidence from the witness box wearing a green tracksuit while being assisted by a Dari interpreter during the proceedings.

Rahimi claimed that the complainant appeared happy and relaxed throughout the encounter, telling jurors she voluntarily sat on his lap and attempted to kiss him.

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He denied ever asking the girl to enter a train toilet, insisting she initiated the contact and that she wanted to take a selfie with him afterward.

The defense lawyer Sebastian Cox questioned whether Rahimi had shared the girl with Sadat, to which Rahimi replied that he never did and that Sadat was the one who asked about her.

Victim Account and Alleged Assaults

The court heard the teenager stated she did not know how to refuse the advance due to fear of being hurt and could not effectively say no.

She told police that Rahimi kissed and sexually assaulted her while she sat on his lap, noting that he never asked for permission to touch her.

According to her account, the assault in the toilet caused her significant distress and pain, contrary to Rahimi claims of her being relaxed.

She alleged that Rahimi apologized before raping her again and then left her in the company of Mirebadurahman Sadat.

Specific Charges and Legal Arguments

Baryalai Rahimi denies three counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault, one count of assault by penetration, and six alternative counts of sexual activity with a child.

Mirebadurahman Sadat denies two counts of assault by penetration, two counts of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, and four alternative counts of sexual activity with a child.

Prosecutor Richard Witcombe challenged Rahimi by noting the complainant was considerably shorter than him, suggesting he had ample opportunity to remove himself from the situation.

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The prosecution argued that Rahimi had many chances to get away from the girl on the train but chose not to do so during the alleged incident.

CCTV Evidence and Juror Observations

Jurors viewed CCTV footage showing Rahimi and the complainant on the train, including a moment where she appears to be sitting on his lap.

The footage also reportedly shows the girl entering a train toilet alone before Sadat followed her and attempted to open the door.

Rahimi claimed the girl was trying to kiss him and was touching his face, which he presented as evidence of mutual consent.

He stated that he was extremely scared upon his arrest and was holding the holy book, the Quran, to his chest at that time.

Prosecution Challenge and Next Steps

The prosecutor highlighted that Rahimi had numerous opportunities to disengage from the interaction but remained with the teenager.

Witcombe emphasized that the girl was not someone Rahimi could not shake off, challenging the defense narrative of entrapment or inability to leave.

The trial continues as the jury weighs the conflicting accounts of consent and the specific actions of both defendants.

The case involves complex legal considerations regarding consent and the vulnerability of the autistic teenage complainant.