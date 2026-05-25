Afghan migrant arrested for allegedly abusing 11-year-old girl at German special needs school

A German police investigation has arrested Nassar S for allegedly abusing an 11-year-old girl at knifepoint in a school bathroom. The suspect has been in pretrial detention since May 5 and is accused of abusing a second girl, according to reports. Authorities have found structural modifications to the Hans Zulliger School and more adults assigned to supervise children during breaks. Investigations are ongoing regarding a possible accomplice. The man was known in the neighborhood as a troublemaker and for specifically targeting young girls. A mother expressed concern over school safety after the incident. A separate case from Germany has brought attention to a sexual abuse group using a Telegram chat. The group consisted of mostly Chinese men who used code words to discuss their crimes, including the use of sedatives and tools to sedate victims. Most of the women were unaware of what had happened to them until they were contacted by the police. The ringleader was the first to be arrested in November 2024. The case has drawn a comparison to the decade-long abuse perpetrated by a French man against his wife. The arrested suspect Nassar S is accused of abusing a second girl, and investigations are examining the level of safety provided to children in German schools. The police department confirmed that a crisis team has been established at Hans Zulliger School in Koblenz to address the situation. Counselling and support services are available to students who have experienced trauma. The police department has confirmed that the situation is being led by the public prosecutor's office and the Supervisory and Service Directorate (ADD) in Trier, which oversees schools. Many residents in the area have expressed concern over the safety of children at school. The neighborhood where the incident occurred is known for its high crime rate and residents report that both men are known as troublemakers and specifically target young girls.

A German police investigation has arrested Nassar S for allegedly sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl at knifepoint in a school bathroom. The suspect has been in pretrial detention since May 5 and is accused of abusing a second girl, according to reports.

Authorities have found structural modifications has been made to the entrance of the Hans Zulliger School and more adults assigned to supervise children during breaks. Investigations are ongoing regarding a possible accomplice. The man was known in the neighborhood as a "troublemaker" and for specifically targeting young girls. A mother expressed concern over school safety after the incident.

A separate case from Germany has brought attention to a sexual abuse group using a Telegram chat. The group consisted of mostly Chinese men who used code words to discuss their crimes, including the use of sedatives and tools to sedate victims. Most of the women were unaware of what had happened to them until they were contacted by the police. The ringleader was the first to be arrested in November 2024.

The case has drawn a comparison to the decade-long abuse perpetrated by a French man against his wife. The arrested suspect Nassar S is accused of abusing a second girl, and investigations are examining the level of safety provided to children in German schools. The police department confirmed that a crisis team has been established at Hans Zulliger School in Koblenz to address the situation. Counselling and support services are available to students who have experienced trauma.

German crime rates have been trending upward in recent years. Following the sentencing of a Chinese student to 11 years and three months in prison for two counts of attempted murder and seven counts of aggravated rape, prosecutors have highlighted the issue of sexually motivated violence, rather than isolating the specific incidents or perpetrators. Authorities are conducting increased scrutiny of Telegram chat groups and online platforms used to facilitate crimes





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German Migrant Child Abuse Sexual Assault School Safety Criminal Investigation

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