Afghan Asylum Seeker Rampage at Morrisons

Milad Panjshiri, a knife-wielding Afghan asylum seeker, caused terror and chaos at Morrisons in Bradford. He threatened a worker, trashed the aisles, stabbed cans and was arrested after the rampage.

A knife-wielding Afghan asylum seeker went on a rampage in Morrisons causing terror in staff and shoppers. A 22-year-old man named Milad Panjshiri stormed into the supermarket in Bradford, West Yorkshire , on December 5 last year, armed with a six-inch knife.

Footage showed him knocking over wine bottle shelves, smashing glass and even stabbing cans during the rampage. Panjshiri had even used the knife to threaten a worker and trash the aisles. Staff were traumatized and sounded the alarm, evacuating terrified shoppers. The Afghan national was arrested and the weapon seized.

Mental health issues were a factor in his rampage and the case was served in his absence. The judge sentenced him to 18 months in prison





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Milad Panjshiri Knife Rampage Morrisons Bradford West Yorkshire Stabbing Cans Weapon Seizure Staff Panic

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