She pays approximately $3,700 a month for her one-bedroom apartment and says she has fallen behind on payments.

Despite a steady government job and nearly 30 years as a nurse, 59-year-old Regina Peralta is struggling to make ends meet. Now, she’s preparing to leave the city she loves.

She pays approximately $3,700 a month for her one-bedroom apartment and says she has fallen behind on payments. After spending all her life in the Bay Area, Regina Peralta is preparing to say goodbye to the city she loves. Not because she wants to, but because she says she can no longer afford to live here. At 59, Peralta has a steady government job and three decades of experience as a nurse.

Also read Food for Bay Area Families - CBS San Francisco Bay Area

Yet she says almost her entire paycheck goes toward housing.

“I love this city and I like what I do, but it’s just too much now,” Peralta said. “It’s hard to survive here. ” Bay Area lifetime resident Regina Peralta looking up at the sky as she waits for her train in the Embarcadero. In Peralta's one-bedroom apartment in San Francisco’s South Beach neighborhood, about a block from Oracle Park, you'll find an eclectic display of personal treasures.

Advertisement

There are quirky decorations, family photographs, sentimental keepsakes and a vintage hair salon chair passed down from her mother. Community rallies after East Bay coffee trailer burglarized hours after owners welcome premature baby “I decorate with things I like and I take my lovely walk so I could look at my freaking expensive view,” she joked. San Francisco resident Regina Peralta speaking to investigative reporter Hilda Gutiérrez from her San Francisco apartment.

Peralta loves the waterfront, the cool San Francisco weather and the convenience of having public transportation nearby. But living in such a desirable neighborhood comes at a steep price. She pays approximately $3,700 a month for her one-bedroom apartment and says she has fallen behind on payments.

“I am paying a mortgage here. I literally am,” she said.

“Like, if I had a house, this is what I’d be paying. But I don’t have a house. ” Despite living within walking distance of the Giants’ ballpark, Peralta says she rarely enjoys the entertainment and attractions that draw people to her neighborhood.

“Everyone thinks, oh, you live in the Embarcadero, it must be, you go to games, and you do this,” she said. “No, I don’t do anything except walk. Because I can’t afford to do anything else but walk.

” Regina Peralta walking to train station with in the Embarcadero with investigative reporter Hilda GutiérrezAccording to rental website Zumper’s October 2026 National Rent Report, San Francisco has the second-highest median asking rent for a one-bedroom apartment among the nation’s largest cities, at approximately $4,430 a month. That’s an increase of more than 26% from a year earlier. For nearly 30 years, Peralta worked as a bedside nurse, caring for patients in hospitals.

Advertisement

Today, she works for the state as a nurse surveyor, inspecting nursing homes, hospitals and other healthcare facilities to ensure they meet licensing and safety requirements. She says the work is rewarding because it allows her to protect patients and improve care beyond the bedside. Despite that stability, Peralta says she lives paycheck to paycheck. To stay afloat, she has sold jewelry, depleted savings and dipped into the retirement funds.

She also gave up her beloved yellow Volkswagen Beetle.

“It ended up saving me $1,000 a month,” she said, adding that the money now goes toward rent. “Some days I’m like, okay. This month, I think I’m gonna buy food. I’m not paying bills, I’ma get food,” she said.

“This month? Okay, I’ll pay some bills now. I’ll cut back on food and not eat so much, but it’s a balancing act. ”“I tried to think of it as camping, like I was camping in my car in my little yellow bug that I loved,” she said.

This summer, after years of struggling to keep up with expenses, Peralta decided it was time to make a change. She plans to move to Arlington, Texas, where her 81-year-old sister has offered her a place to live rent-free. Peralta hopes to help care for her sister, something that comes naturally after years of caring for patients.