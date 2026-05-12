Affordable Sips: The Best European Destinations for Budget-Friendly Drinks

Discover the most affordable European countries for beer and wine, helping travelers avoid rising UK prices while exploring stunning locations from Prague to La Palma.

Imagine the pure bliss of finishing a long day of exploration under the scorching sun with a chilled glass of your favorite beverage. For many travelers, this is the highlight of a vacation.

However, staying hydrated with a drink in the United Kingdom has become increasingly expensive. According to the Office for National Statistics, the average price for a medium glass of wine hit 5.17 pounds, while a pint of lager cost 4.83 pounds. With further price hikes following a 3.66 percent alcohol duty increase in early 2026, the financial burden of a casual drink at home is growing. This makes the prospect of finding budget-friendly beverages abroad even more appealing.

Many European nations offer high-quality drinks at a fraction of the cost found in the UK, allowing holidaymakers to enjoy their leisure time without breaking the bank. For those whose primary goal is to find an exceptional pint of beer without spending much, the Czech Republic is an unrivaled destination. This landlocked nation, bordered by Germany, Austria, Slovakia, and Poland, is world-famous for its deep-rooted beer culture. In many local establishments, a pint can be found for approximately 2.10 pounds.

The capital city, Prague, is not just a hub for beer lovers; wine enthusiasts will also find great value, with glasses often priced between 3 and 5 euros. Moving slightly east to Slovakia, the city of Bratislava offers a similarly welcoming atmosphere. The Slovak Pub, one of the city's most historic and expansive venues, serves local lager for just 3 euros. This venue is a cultural treasure, featuring eleven rooms across two floors that chronicle different eras of Slovakian history.

For those who prefer wine, local supermarkets in Slovakia provide bottles for as little as 5.20 euros, making it an ideal spot for budget-conscious travelers. Spain remains one of the most versatile options for those seeking sunshine and affordability. The variety in pricing is striking depending on the region.

In Costa Blanca, a local beer costs around 3 euros, but if you travel to the smaller Canary island of La Palma, prices drop even further to just 1.50 euros per pint. La Palma, often referred to as 'la isla bonita' or the 'Costa Rica of Spain', is a lush paradise known for its vibrant greenery and world-class trekking.

A visit to the Caldera de Taburiente National Park, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, is a must, offering breathtaking views of pine woods and deep ravines. Meanwhile, in the historic city of Castelló de la Plana, pints are available for 3 euros. Spanish wine is equally affordable, with glasses ranging from 2.10 to 3.80 pounds, though prices in the Balearic Islands tend to be slightly higher.

In Italy, the region of Calabria, located at the very tip of the Italian boot, offers a wonderful blend of gastronomy and value. Famous for its spicy 'Nduja' sausage, Calabria provides glasses of wine for as little as 2 euros. While a pint of local lager here might be slightly pricier at 5.42 euros, the overall cost of wine across Italy generally fluctuates between 2.90 and 4.30 euros.

Malta is another exceptional choice for travelers who appreciate a blend of history and value. The capital city, Valletta, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and was recently celebrated as one of the best cities in the world. Visitors can stroll through the fortress walls and admire the stunning Baroque architecture while enjoying a beer for roughly 4.29 euros.

For those looking to stock up for their hotel or rental, supermarket wine in Malta can be found for around 7 euros per bottle. Finally, Portugal continues to be a favorite for British tourists due to its welcoming vibe and low costs. In the town of Guimarães, the prices are particularly enticing, with bottled beers for 2 euros and pints for 2.50 euros.

Across the country, local beer typically costs around 2.50 euros, and supermarket wine is often available for 5.20 euros. These destinations prove that luxury experiences, such as sipping a fine wine or a cold beer by the sea, do not have to come with a luxury price tag





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Budget Travel Europe Cheap Alcohol Holiday Destinations Travel Tips

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

After setbacks, Ford says its affordable electric truck is on trackAfter setbacks, Ford says its affordable electric truck is on track at development center in Long Beach.

Read more »

Zara Blazer is a Fashion Lifesaver: Versatile, Stylish, and AffordableThe Zara blazer is described as a piece of clothing that polishes up and modernizes the clothes we already own, offering versatility and a head-turning element of fashion. It serves as a fashion lifesaver for those seeking a functional yet stylish option.

Read more »

Zara Blazer is a Fashion Lifesaver: Versatile, Stylish, and AffordableThe Zara blazer is described as a piece of clothing that polishes up and modernizes the clothes we already own, offering head-turning fashion elements that keep us youthful and standing out from the crowd.

Read more »

US firm’s modern radar to offer faster, more affordable advanced surveillance capabilityRaytheon's SharpSight is a surveillance radar designed for both manned and unmanned platforms, enabling critical missions such as anti-surface warfare, border protection, and coastal monitoring.

Read more »