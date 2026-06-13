Affordable Onn Car Gadgets Under $40: Top Rated for Phones, Charging and Audio

Walmart's Onn brand offers a range of budget-friendly car accessories including phone mounts, Bluetooth speakers and chargers, all highly rated by customers and priced under $40. Discover which gadgets deliver the best value for hands-free calling, on-the-go power and in-car entertainment.

Onn is a Walmart -exclusive electronics brand known for offering a broad selection of budget-friendly tech gadgets and accessories. The brand covers many categories, including home, automotive, and mobile products, though overall quality has received mixed reviews.

Among its most practical offerings are affordable car accessories designed to improve convenience, safety, and entertainment while on the road. Common items include smartphone mounts, FM transmitters, charging cables, mini speakers, and power banks. This roundup focuses on Onn car gadgets priced under $40 that have earned at least a four-star rating from Walmart customers. These products aim to provide hands-free phone access, reliable charging, and enjoyable audio without breaking the bank.

One standout is the Onn phone mount, priced at $7.88. It attaches securely to a dashboard or windshield using a strong suction cup and features a flexible arm with 360-degree rotation. The mount accommodates smartphones up to 3.7 inches wide and includes a foam backing to protect the device from scratches. Its compact design minimizes obstruction, and it has earned a 4.2-star rating from over 2,000 reviewers who praise its stability and ease of installation.

Another versatile option is the Onn adjustable car mount, available for $11.87. This kit includes seven mounting configurations and a cradle that fits phones as wide as 4 inches. A ball joint allows full rotation for optimal viewing angles, and a cable clip keeps charging wires tidy. With a sleek black finish, foam padding, and wide side clamps, it feels more premium than its price suggests.

It holds a 4-star rating from 2,441 users who highlight its durable build and straightforward setup. For power on the go, the Onn dual USB-C car charger plugs into a 12-volt outlet and delivers up to 20 watts via PowerDelivery for fast charging of compatible iPhones and Samsung devices. Non-PD devices charge at 15 watts. Its compact form factor avoids blocking nearby dashboard space.

Priced at $9.88, it has a 4.7-star rating from 93 reviews, with customers applauding its rapid charging performance. If your vehicle lacks Bluetooth, the Onn mini Bluetooth speaker brings wireless audio to your drives. It connects to smartphones within a 33-foot range, produces crisp sound with pronounced bass, and weighs only 0.29 pounds. The speaker boasts IPX5 water and shock resistance, a USB-C port with a protective cover, and side buttons for volume and power control.

Available for $11.83, it maintains a 4.4-star rating from 1,250 reviewers who appreciate its portability and clear sound quality. It is also noted as a Walmart bestseller.

Finally, the Onn multi-port car charger combines a PowerDelivery USB-C port with a traditional USB-A outlet, enabling simultaneous fast charging of multiple devices. It features an eight-color LED ring to customize interior lighting. This accessory rounds out a collection of inexpensive yet highly rated Onn gadgets that enhance daily commuting and road trips





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