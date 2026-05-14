Affordable JBL Earbuds Offer Great Noise Cancellation and Multi-Hour Battery Life

New York Post offers a pair of affordable earbuds from JBL that deliver great noise cancellation and multi-hour battery life at half the price of AirPods.

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Audio gear is a highly saturated space right now, with too many brands and headphones to choose from. That said, many are quite costly, with AirPods going for an easy $100 for their most basic version. What if we told you there was a pair of earbuds just as good as the AirPods, and at half the price?

Give up your pricey earbuds for these affordable ones from JBL, which deliver the same great noise cancellation and multi-hour battery life on a single charge. They’re water-resistant too, so that you can wear them out even in light rain. These earbuds might just beat your AirPods for a few reasons. They offer a small form factor, but also deliver big on active noise canceling, effectively blurring out the outside sounds around you.

Think city sirens, overly loud office chatter and that neighbor who just can’t seem to keep their music down, all tuned down. There’s also Ambient Aware, in case you do need to keep an eye on your surroundings, and the 32-hour battery life with the wireless charging case means you’ll never miss a beat in a fast-paced city. Like any good buds, these are also water- and sweat-resistant, which means you can wear them to the gym.

They’ll also stay put in your ears, not slipping out as you jump on the treadmill for a run. If you’re looking for an affordable pair of earbuds that still deliver great sound, big bass and a solid water-resistant design, the Another pair of great budget buds, these will deliver up to 32 hours of music playback with the wireless charging case.

If you prefer a more secure fit, these ones will latch to the back of your ear and stay on through even the most grueling workouts. If you want a great pair of budget all-around headphones that can work from meetings to hanging out, pick these ones from Lenovo, also now on sale.

For over 200 years, the New York Post has been America’s go-to source for bold news, engaging stories, in-depth reporting, and now, insightful, and consult experts on any topics we aren’t already schooled specialists in to deliver useful, realistic product recommendations based on our extensive and hands-on analysis. Here at The Post, we’re known for being brutally honest – we clearly label partnership content, and whether we receive anything from affiliate links, so you always know where we stand.

We routinely update content to reflect current research and expert advice, provide context (and wit) and ensure our links work. Please note that deals can expire, and all prices are subject to change.

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JBL Earbuds Noise Cancellation Multi-Hour Battery Life Affordable Airpods

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