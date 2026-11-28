Discover budget-friendly winter fashion and Christmas gifts curated by fashion director Sophie Dearden-Howell, featuring items under fifty pounds.

Fashion director Sophie Dearden-Howell has curated a selection of high-street fashion finds that deliver maximum style without an eye-watering price tag. This edit, presented under the banner It Costs How Much?, highlights wardrobe staples and accessories that appear far more expensive than their actual cost. The collection emphasizes that looking luxurious does not require spending a fortune, offering inspiration for both personal winter upgrades and thoughtful holiday gifts.

Winter Wardrobe Staples and Comfort

The Mamu Jumper Dress is crafted from a blend of wool and alpaca, making it an ideal choice for snuggling up during the Christmas season. Originally priced at fifty pounds, this garment is now available for thirty-five pounds, offering significant savings for shoppers seeking warmth and style. Complementing this knitwear is the Matalan Platform Mules, which provide comfort comparable to Ugg boots but at a fraction of the cost. These platform mules, featuring a faux-fur trim, are discounted from sixteen pounds to twelve pounds, allowing consumers to update their winter footwear for less. Additionally, the Next Cashmere Gloves offer a chic and cozy option for colder days. Made from a cashmere mix and designed with a fingerless cut, these gloves are priced at twenty pounds, blending practicality with sophisticated style.

Also read One Week in America’s Most Affordable Car, the Hyundai Venue

Luxe Accessories and Personalized Gifts

For those seeking finer details, the M&S Collar provides a budget-friendly way to upgrade outerwear. Featuring faux-fur trims, this accessory aligns with current seasonal trends and is available for just sixteen pounds, helping to add a luxe element to any coat. The collection also addresses common frustrations with eyewear through affordable solutions. The Glasses Chain, originally priced at thirty pounds, is now available for twenty-one pounds, ensuring that spectacles remain secure and visible. For storage, the Glasses Case costs fourteen point ninety-nine pounds, featuring a soft suedette lining to keep frames scratch-free. Originally listed at the same price, this item ensures that eyewear remains protected and pristine. For jewelry enthusiasts, the Michael Kors Studs offer simple elegance at a reduced price of thirty-one point eleven pounds, down from thirty-nine pounds, suitable for a wide range of styles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Christmas Decor and Thoughtful Ideas

As the holiday season approaches, the Jack Clementine Tree Decoration offers a personalized touch for pet owners. This pet bauble, priced at seventeen point ninety-nine pounds, is a discounted item originally listed at nineteen point ninety-nine pounds. It serves as a thoughtful gift or a special addition to the Christmas tree, adding a personal element to holiday decor. The overall curation by It Costs How Much? aims to inspire shoppers to find pieces that prove one does not need to spend excessively to acquire lovely items. With options ranging from knitwear to accessories and decor, the selection caters to various tastes and budgets. Shoppers are encouraged to explore these finds to discover their next favorite fashion piece and to be pleasantly surprised by the affordability of these high-street gems.