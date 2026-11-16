Dollar General Christmas gift sets bring budget-friendly bath, fragrance, and beauty options for teens, babies, and skincare fans below $10.

Dollar General is offering a range of Christmas gift sets that aim to make holiday shopping simpler and more affordable. The guide highlights 11 Dollar General Christmas gift sets worth checking out for under $10, covering bath and body products, fragrances, makeup tools, and everyday essentials.

The selection spans personal care, fragrance, beauty tools, and baby products. Each set bundles multiple items into one package, which can make gift planning easier during the busy holiday season. The recommendations were made by the writer and experts interviewed for the guide, and the picks do not contain affiliate links.

Also read Why This $10 Hair Conditioner is a Must-Have for Color-Treated Hair

Bath, Body, and Fragrance Gift Set Picks

Bath, body, and fragrance sets form the core of the Dollar General holiday lineup. The AXE Winter Wingman Apollo Gift Set delivers four pieces in one package and features the brand's recognizable fragrance. It is positioned as a strong choice for a teen, a college student, a sports enthusiast, or anyone who regularly restocks personal care items.

The Dove Sweet as a Cookie Sugar Cookie Scented Gift Set contains two pieces with a sugar cookie fragrance that suits the holidays. The Dove Men+Care Festive Fresh Extra Fresh Gift Set includes three pieces built around the brand's Extra Fresh scent, making it a practical option for someone who appreciates useful gifts.

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Fragrance lovers can also consider the Beverly Hills Polo Club Pocket Eau de Toilette Set and the Studio Selection Eau de Parfum Natural Spray Gift Set. The guide includes both among its 11 picks but does not give extra details on their contents, so shoppers should check the packaging for specifics.

Skincare, Beauty, and Baby Gift Options

Skincare and beauty sets are a strong fit for shoppers looking for gifts that feel personal. The Studio Selection Dreamy Body Scrub and Body Cream Set is described as a budget-friendly option that helps add extra care to a skincare routine as cold, harsh winter weather dries out skin.

The Studio Selection Makeup Brush Set offers six pieces in one package. It suits someone who is just starting out with makeup or wants to refresh a collection of brushes. The My Beauty Spot Gorgeous Glow Body Care Gift Set and the Caress Velvety Bliss Shea Butter and Brown Sugar Gift Set add more body care options to the lineup.

For families with infants, the Johnson's Baby Sleepy Time Relaxing Bedtime Gift Set includes three items designed for a baby's bedtime routine. The guide notes it can be added to a larger baby shower basket or given on its own during the holidays. The Yumzee Care Assorted Fruit-Scented Mini Bath Bomb Gift Set rounds out the bath-focused picks.

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Why These Sets Work for Holiday Shopping

These Dollar General gift sets make holiday shopping more manageable because each package groups several items together. Shoppers can cover a teen, a baby, a skincare fan, or a beauty beginner with a single purchase within the under $10 range described in the guide.

Multi-piece sets also reduce the need to buy separate items for stocking stuffers or small group gifts. A four-piece AXE set, a six-piece makeup brush set, and a three-piece Dove Men+Care set each give recipients several products in one wrapped package.

Before buying, shoppers should check in-store availability and current prices, since the guide frames these sets as under $10 without listing an exact price for each one. Reviewing the contents on the packaging also helps match each set to the recipient's routine and preferences.