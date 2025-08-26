Affordability Challenges Deepen: Homebuyers Face Lower Purchasing Power Amid Rising Rates

A new report from Realtor.com sheds light on the dwindling affordability of housing in the U.S. Despite wage growth, higher interest rates have significantly eroded buyers' purchasing power, pushing many to reconsider their expectations and potentially delaying homeownership.

Rising interest rates and a challenging affordability landscape are squeezing buyers' budgets, according to a new report. Researchers at Realtor.com examined income data from 2019, the latest census income estimates, and housing payments calculated using a 4% interest rate for 2019 and a 6.74% mortgage rate projected for 2025. Their findings, published in the 2025 Buyer Power Report, indicate that only 28% of homes currently on the market are priced within reach of the average household.

The report reveals a stark decline in the maximum affordable home price for a median-income household in the U.S., dropping to $298,000 from $325,000 in 2019. While wages have increased by 15.7% over this period, the study found that wage growth has been outpaced by borrowing costs. With mortgage rates hovering near 6.75% through July, the monthly mortgage payment on a $320,000 fixed-rate loan is a substantial $600 higher than it would have been at the average rate in 2019. This translates to an additional $7,200 annually out of the average buyer's pocket, and importantly, this payment no longer buys the same amount of house. In 2019, a $320,000 loan would have adequately covered the median home price, whereas today, it would necessitate a near 28% down payment to purchase the typical listed property.'Even as incomes grow, higher interest rates have eroded the real-world purchasing power of the typical American household,' explained Danielle Hale, chief economist at Realtor.com. 'This dynamic is forcing many buyers to modify their expectations, which might involve seeking smaller homes, relocating further out, or postponing the dream of homeownership altogether.' The study identified Milwaukee and Houston as metros experiencing the most significant drops in buying power, with declines of 9–10.5% in what the median earner can afford.Milwaukee, which suffered the highest percentage decrease in buying power at 10.5%, saw the maximum affordable home price plummet from $314,000 to $281,000—a decrease of $33,000. While affordability declined in these metros, they still maintained a relatively high proportion of affordable homes, with the notable exception of New York, where only 13.1% of listings in July were within reach of a median-income household.Conversely, only six of the 50 largest U.S. metros observed an increase in buying power since 2019. Leading the way was Cleveland, Ohio, where substantial wage gains helped boost the affordable home price from $249,000 to $260,000 (+4.4%). Furthermore, a remarkable 50% of the inventory on the market in Cleveland in July was affordable to median-earning households. Pandemic boomtowns such as Phoenix, Tampa, and Austin have also witnessed a slight improvement in buying power due to rising wages. However, even with this progress, rapid home price increases have outpaced income gains, resulting in limited truly affordable options. Notably, in all six markets where buying power has increased, the share of homes affordable to median-income buyers remains lower than it was in 2019, according to the findings. Richmond, Virginia, and Indianapolis, Indiana, also joined the top six states where buying power has improved.





