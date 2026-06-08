Affidavit: Man accused of stabbing victim multiple times near East Austin 7-Eleven

A man accused of stabbing another person multiple times near an East Austin convenience store told detectives he was “grateful” he stabbed the victim because he

Armstrong Williams takes on the news of the week and asks the questions you want answered. Don’t miss our weekly town hall! A man accused of stabbing another person multiple times near an East Austin convenience store told detectives he was “grateful” he stabbed the victim because he believed the victim had stolen from him, according to an arrest affidavit.

Austin police said detectives responded June 3 to a stabbing near a 7-Eleven convenience store at 1705 Lakeshore Blvd. Investigators said the victim suffered multiple stab wounds and was rushed to Dell Seton Medical Center for emergency surgery.

According to the affidavit, a witness told police they had just left Baby A’s restaurant and were walking toward the 7-Eleven when they saw an older man holding a knife approach another man who was kneeling between an ice box and a trash can. The witness told investigators the suspect had threatened the victim before stabbing him, who then ran away from the scene.

Police said the witness recorded video showing the suspect gathering items into a backpack before walking away toward Riverside Drive. Detectives described the suspect as an older white man with gray hair, wearing a white tank top and blue jeans, and carrying a blue backpack. The following day, officers located the suspect panhandling near the area and identified him as 57-year-old John George Thierry, according to court documents.

Police said Thierry also had an outstanding probation violation warrant tied to a previous aggravated assault case. During an interview with detectives, Thierry allegedly admitted confronting the victim because he believed the man had stolen items from his backpack. Thierry told investigators he confronted the victim near the 7-Eleven after tracking him down from a nearby bus stop.

According to the affidavit, Thierry initially denied stabbing the victim before later stating, “I tried, I don’t know if I got him or not. ” Detectives said Thierry later added, “I’m grateful I got him because he robbed me,” before asking investigators, “Did I get him? ” Police said Thierry also admitted possessing a knife during the confrontation and described it as a folding knife with wolves on it.

According to the affidavit, detectives observed what appeared to be dried blood on Thierry’s jeans at the time of his arrest. A private jet crashed after takeoff at La Romana International Airport in the Dominican Republic, killing both people on board, airport officials saidOfficials confirmed two additional cases of New World screwworm in Texas on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed detections to four.

Officials are investigating after a deceased person was discovered in a Burnet County house fire early Friday morning. The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office statedA woman found dead in the Guadalupe River last week has been identified as 59-year-old Juliet Elizabeth Watson, according to the New Braunfels Police DepartmentArt Bra Austin once again proved the power of art, fashion, and community, raising an incredible $1.2 million for the Breast Cancer Resource Center during its





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