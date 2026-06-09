Affidavit: Man accused of robbing victim before fatal East Side shooting

A man is accused of robbing another man before fatally shooting him on the East Side earlier this year, according to an arrest affidavit.

First responders assist Comanche Park visitors after Salado Creek flooded bridgeAngel Puente, 20, is accused of capital murder by terror threat/other felony in the shooting death of Jon Perez, 26, the affidavit states.

On the morning of Feb. 8, officers found Perez with gunshot wounds to his upper body in the back of an after-hours bar in the 1600 block of Rigsby Avenue, near Elgin Avenue, according to the affidavit. Perez was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators determined there “were multiple witnesses and suspects involved,” the affidavit states. Authorities obtained multiple videos from the bar, including one that showed the suspects arriving around 4:30 a.m. the day of the shooting.

A witness who was at the bar with Perez said their group was approached by the suspects, “who acted friendly,” the affidavit states. After their interaction, the suspects went back to their table, and Perez’s group started to leave. As Perez was leaving, the affidavit states witnesses saw multiple people assault him and one person shoot him multiple times. Other witnesses told police Perez had necklaces on before the assault, which were missing after the shooting.

Witnesses told police Perez was not involved in any disturbance with the suspects before the shooting, according to the affidavit. Multiple people identified Puente as the one who pulled the trigger, the affidavit states. One witness said Puente was bragging about robbing and shooting Perez. While speaking with investigators, Puente said he was at work during the time of the murder.

Investigators showed Puente videos they obtained of him at different locations before and after the shooting, which he acknowledged were of him, the affidavit states. Gabby Jimenez Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.

Daniela Ibarra joined the KSAT News team in July 2023. This isn’t her first time in the KSAT newsroom– the San Antonio native spent the summer of 2017 as an intern. Daniela is a proud Mean Green alum, earning her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of North Texas.

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