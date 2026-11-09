Affidavit: Broken ankle, fake name led police to Deep Ellum mass shooting suspect

A tip about a broken ankle and a hospital visit under a fake name led Dallas police to the man they say shot seven people in Deep Ellum on Halloween night.

Dallas police used a tip about a broken ankle to track down 31-year-old David Yancy, the suspect in a Deep Ellum mass shooting. Yancy used a fake name while seeking treatment at Baylor Medical Center shortly after the shooting, an affidavit says.

Yancy surrendered to the Dallas Police Fugitive Unit at a Garland apartment on Nov. 4 after seeing himself on FOX 4's"Trackdown.

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"A tip about a broken ankle and a hospital visit under a fake name led Dallas police to the man they say shot seven people in Deep Ellum on Halloween night. On Nov. 1, around 1:02 a.m., Dallas police responded to a shootout in a parking lot at 2626 Main St. Officers found seven people with gunshot wounds: Tamarius Jones, Deja Mane Wilson, Kevon Hunter, Asia Ross, Jakendria Polk, Emerson Franklin and Jazmin Steve.

Later that evening, a tipster called police and said his wife knew information about the shooter. The woman told detectives the suspect wore a gray hoodie, broke his ankle during the incident, and went to a hospital. Federal authorities have detained a suspect from the Deep Ellum Halloween shootings, and they say FOX 4's Trackdown segment helped them capture the accused shooter. FOX 4's Shaun Rabb has more.

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Detectives found that Baylor Medical Center records showed a man arrived with an ankle injury. The man gave the name "David Jones" and was wearing gray clothing with no shoes. Police matched the fake name to 31-year-old David Yancy. During a previous traffic stop in 2024, Yancy used the same fake name, police say.

Yancy surrendered to the Dallas Police Fugitive Unit at a Garland apartment on Nov. 4 after seeing himself on FOX 4's "Trackdown.

" Police have not released a clear motive for the shootout, though one victim told detectives a friend was involved in a physical altercation earlier in the night. Four people were killed and many more were injured in three separate shootings in Deep Ellum on Halloween night, with the violence unfolding in a 75-minute span. The first shooting happened around 12:20 a.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Elm Street, police said.

A second shooting followed at about 1:05 a.m. in the 2600 block of Main Street, and the third was reported at roughly 1:35 a.m. in the 200 block of South Crowdus Street. Dallas police Chief Daniel Comeaux said the overall injury toll of approximately 15 people remains fluid, as several victims transported themselves to local hospitals following the gunfire. Officers had been given extra assignments in Deep Ellum to handle anticipated Halloween crowds.

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In one instance, officers positioned less than two blocks away ran toward the sound of gunfire and performed life-saving measures, reviving at least one victim, Comeaux said. On Monday, Raybould announced Operation Deep Cover, a safety initiative that will provide federal assistance for policing Deep Ellum. Raybould said Operation Deep Cover provides more federal resources for policing the popular nightlife district, including more uniformed and plainclothes officers in Deep Ellum.

Federal authorities will also review Dallas police cases from Deep Ellum since 2024, making Deep Cover a very targeted operation.

"If you're thinking about committing a crime here, you will not know who is watching. We will have an increased state, local and federal presence. You'll only know that someone is, and it starts right now with actions, not just words," Raybould said. The information in this article comes from an arrest affidavit from the Dallas Police Department and previous reporting by FOX 4.