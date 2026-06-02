Affection to Arrive on Digital Platforms on June 5, 2026

Brainstorm Media has confirmed that Affection will be available on VOD and digital platforms starting June 5, 2026. The film previously made its world premiere at the Screamfest Horror Film Festival before opening in U.S. theaters on May 8.

Affection is heading to digital platforms soon. After a limited theatrical run, the film is now preparing to reach a much wider audience online. The movie first premiered on the festival circuit before arriving in U.S. theaters earlier this year.

Now, viewers who missed it on the big screen will soon get a chance to watch the psychological horror story from home. Brainstorm Media has confirmed that Affection will be available on VOD and digital platforms starting June 5, 2026. The film previously made its world premiere at the Screamfest Horror Film Festival before opening in U.S. theaters on May 8. The release marks the next step for a movie that has steadily built interest among horror and thriller fans.

Written and directed by BT Meza, the 90-minute horror-thriller centers on Ellie, a woman suffering from a mysterious condition that repeatedly wipes her memory. Trapped in a disturbing cycle, she finds herself living alongside a man who insists he is her husband. As pieces of her reality keep slipping away, Ellie races to uncover the truth behind her existence before her memories disappear once again. The film stars Jessica Rothe alongside Joseph Cross and Julianna Layne.

Its unusual mix of psychological horror, mystery, and science-fiction elements helps separate it from more traditional genre releases. Rothe is already well-known for tackling intense stories, especially ones that mess with your head. Most fans will recognize her from the Happy Death Day movies, where she played Tree Gelbman, a student stuck reliving the same day over and over again. She also appeared in La La Land, Forever My Girl, and Boy Kills World.

Over the years, the actress has built a reputation for handling tough, emotionally heavy roles, which makes her a perfect match for Ellie, a character whose sense of reality starts slipping further and further away. While those numbers may not place it among the year's biggest horror hits, they suggest that many viewers and critics appreciated its atmosphere, performances, and mystery-driven narrative.

Brainstorm Media is the distributor behind the film, which is a joint production between Blue Finch Films and Brainstorm Media. Rishabh Shandilya is an Entertainment and Pop Culture writer at Evolve Media, covering movies, television, and celebrity news. He's especially passionate about breaking down films for their themes and crafting long-form video game reviews.

When he's not writing, he's usually watching football and yelling at missed penalties, a habit that sharpens his eye for drama and storytelling, all of which fuel his work. Anna Kendrick is set to be in the director's chair once again for Netflix's new movie. Following the massive success of her directorial debut, The Lovebirds, it will be interesting to see how she tackles her next project.

The film is expected to be a romantic drama, but no further details have been released yet





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