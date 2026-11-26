Syrian referee Hanna Hattab was replaced at halftime during the Al Jazira versus Gol Gohar AFC Champions League Two match following allegations of intoxication. The official denies the claims.

Syria n referee Hanna Hattab has announced his intention to pursue legal action against Gol Gohar officials after being removed from duty during an Asian Football Confederation Champions League Two match. The AFC elite referee faced serious accusations of intoxication from the Iranian club, prompting an abrupt halftime change. Hattab firmly rejected these claims, asserting his right to judicial measures against defamation.

The controversy erupted in the thirtieth-second minute when Hattab awarded a free kick to Al Jazira for a foul by Felício Milson. The Syrian official initially moved to book the player but then appeared to receive communication through his earpiece. He subsequently walked toward the opposing goalkeeper, Ersin Destanoglu, nearly half a pitch away, and issued a yellow card.

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Gol Gohar head coach Mehdi Rahmati publicly shouted that the referee was intoxicated during the first half. The Iranian club sporting director, Heydar Afsari, stated that management threatened to refuse to play the second half if Hattab remained in charge. Afsari claimed that both club representatives and Al Jazira players observed the official was not in a normal state.

Despite the backlash, Hattab rescinded the yellow card for the goalkeeper after consulting with the fourth official. This decision allowed Milson to avoid a second caution, but the halftime crisis had already unfolded. The fourth official replaced Hattab for the remainder of the match, ending the Syrian official's participation in the game.

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Hattab released a statement addressing the allegations after the match concluded. He emphasized that his personal life is private and expressed his intent to wait for official communication from the Syrian Arab Football Federation before issuing final clarifications. He warned that religion, reason, and morals do not tolerate the insult of people's privacy.

Medical assessment results have directly contradicted the intoxication claims. Omani sports journalist Issa Said supported Hattab, stating the official suffered from a drop in blood sugar, which caused a temporary loss of concentration. Said noted that Hattab underwent a medical examination after the match and was found to be sober.

The Syrian Football Federation confirmed these findings in an official statement. The federation asserted that health assessments proved the reports of intoxication to be entirely unfounded. They reiterated their unwavering support for Hattab and committed to investigating all details surrounding the incident.

Al Jazira secured the only goal of the game through Anderson Talisca minutes after the controversy began. The Syrian Football Federation has contacted the Asian Football Confederation to request critical documentation. These documents include the referee's medical report, the match commissioner's report, and the referee assessor's report.

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These documents will be used to ascertain the exact facts of the incident. The findings will determine necessary follow-up actions regarding the halftime removal of the referee. The federation aims to clear Hattab's name fully through this thorough investigation process.