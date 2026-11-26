The Continental Classic rolls into Omaha for AEW Dynamite with Hangman Adam Page fighting Jay White, Orange Cassidy meeting Speedball Mike Bailey, MJF and more.

The Continental Classic rolls into Omaha for AEW Dynamite with Hangman Adam Page fighting Jay White, Orange Cassidy meeting Speedball Mike Bailey, MJF and more.

Jon Moxley and Speedball Mike Bailey each need their first Continental Classic points. MJF and The Dangerous New Level both have something to say in Omaha. Thanksgiving is almost here, comrades, which means families across America are preparing to eat until they can no longer argue effectively. I'm setting the table for tonight's Thanksgiving Eve summit.

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We have one turkey, several of the world's most misunderstood strongmen, and a seating chart that has already produced three border disputes. AEW Thanksgiving Eve Dynamite comes to us live tonight, Wednesday, November 25, from LFCU Arena in Omaha, Nebraska, at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on TBS and HBO Max. Week Two of the Continental Classic brings three tournament matches, while a separate special Thanksgiving-night edition ofcontinues the tournament tomorrow.