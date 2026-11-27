AEW star Gabe Kidd missed his flight and got stranded in Omaha for Thanksgiving, until a fan invited him to grandma's house for collard greens and yams.

Tom Brady and Terry Bradshaw roast Aaron Rodgers for McCarthy breakup; both feuded with their coaches Ugly fan fights break out at Thanksgiving NFL games just like old Black Friday brawls, Milton goes off & food!

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This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated. This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom. Gabe Kidd poses during the New Japan Pro-Wrestling G1 Climax 35 press conference on July 17, 2025, in Tokyo, Japan.