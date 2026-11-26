MJF will challenge Will Ospreay in a ladder match at AEW Worlds End, where a win could make him the second four-time world champion in AEW history.

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MJF returned to the AEW scene at Full Gear when he attacked Ospreay from behind following a grueling match with Kyle Ospreay in the pay-per-view’s main event. This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated. This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom.

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Feb 22, 2023; Phoenix, AZ, USA; AEW Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman aka MJF appears during AEW Dynamite at Footprint Center.