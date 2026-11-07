AEW Rock N' Rager Collision Preview (11/7/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

For the first time since January 2020, AEW returns to Chris Jericho's Rock N' Rager at Sea, this time with a live edition of AEW Collision. Tommaso Ciampa has b

Andrade El Idolo will defend his National Championship against Tommaso Ciampa at a special Rock N' Rager edition of Collision at sea. | All Elite Wrestling For the first time since January 2020, AEW returns to Chris Jericho's Rock N' Rager at Sea, this time with a live edition ofTommaso Ciampa has been eager for a National Championship rematch since falling short to Andrade El Idolo at, Ciampa's rematch has been made official for tonight in the Port of Miami.

Andrade El Idolo has been on a strong run since winning the National Championship. Will tonight be the night his reign comes to an end at the hands of the Psycho Killer?that notably saw "Hangman" Adam Page and Kenny Omega win the AEW World Tag Team Championships. The founder of the Rock N' Rager at Sea, Jericho, will also be in action on.

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After losing twice to Nick Wayne, Jericho will take on ROH World 6-Man Tag Team Champion Blake Christian, who recently returned from an impressive showing inwith The Swirl. Can Jericho bounce back to his winning ways at the event he created? Persephone has had a rough couple of weeks after losing the TBS Championship to Queen Aminata at AEW Fright Night Dynamite and losing at earlier this week.

With hopes of climbing her way back into title contention, Persephone will go one-on-one with Aminata's tag team partner, Mina Shirakawa. What kind of message will Persephone send to the TBS Champion? The Best-of-Five series between FTR and the Motor City Machine Guns continues on Collision for their fourth match. MCMG leads with two wins while FTR has one.

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If MCMG wins tonight, they'll win the entire series, but if FTR wins, they'll tie the series and force a fifth match. Despite losing the third match, FTR managed to do some real damage to the knee of Alex Shelley. Will that be a factor in match four?

How to Watch AEW Rock N' Rager Collision:AEW Rock N' Rager Collision Time:Chris Jericho's Rock N' Rager at Sea, Port of Miami, FLBest of Five Series, Match Four: Motor City Machine Guns vs. FTR Add us as a preferred source on