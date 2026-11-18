AEW is reportedly set to re-sign one of its former champions, if they haven't already done so. Much like weekly professional wrestling programming, free agency

Much like weekly professional wrestling programming, free agency runs year-round. With wrestlers coming and going across the top companies, it's sometimes hard to keep track of where each wrestler is headed at any given time. and continued rumblings that the company is interested in bringing in former WWE Superstars Kairi Sane and Sheamus, sometimes re-signing a talent already on the roster can slip through the cracks.

But now a new report suggests that AEW will re-sign one of its former champions to remain with the company. , sources within AEW have told him that the company intends to re-sign Anthony Bowens following his contract expiring alongside his former tag team partner Max Caster at the beginning of October. Sapp notes that Bowens could already be re-signed with the company.

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However, if the pen has yet to be put to paper, it should be happening soon.roster page. Sapp was told at the time that there was a good chance that the Five Tool Player would remain with the promotion.

However, the unfortunate passing of AEW stars PAC and The Butcher put re-signing matters aside for the time being. Most of Bowens' 2026 in AEW revolved around him proving himself to HOOK and Samoa Joe as a member of The Opps.event, where he, HOOK, Katsuyori Shibata, and Action Andretti lost to The Rascalz and Lio Rush.

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Since that time, Joe has been quite critical of the overall perception of The Opps on AEW programming, teasing a potential ousting of HOOK from the group sooner rather than later.against Jungle Jack Perry, this could mark the start of a new chapter for The Opps. Will it involve Anthony Bowens and HOOK? It appears we will get that answer sooner rather than later.

Sapp noted in his report that he had not heard when Bowens was expected to return to AEW programming. Matt Black got involved in the wrestling media industry over two decades ago, covering WWE video games released by Acclaim, THQ, and 2K. He has been covering professional wrestling for multiple digital outlets since 2019. He is the former Senior Editor of WrestleZone and has extensive knowledge of the entire wrestling industry.

In his spare time, Matt enjoys cheering for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Lakers. He's also a diehard comic book movie fan and doesn't pick sides when it comes to the endless debates of Marvel versus DC.